Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.