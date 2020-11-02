CATLETTSBURG Jail Tracker, the online mugshot look up used by most county detention centers in Kentucky, is still on the fritz.
The following people were booked in Boyd County over the weekend. Boyd County moved away from the system over the summer.
• Melissa Patrick, 33, of Carrie, was booked Friday on a third-degree burglary charge. Patrick also had a warrant in Letcher and a warrant in Fayette counties.
• John Paul Brown, 60, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on charges of shoplifting less than $500 in value, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense) and tampering with physical evidence. Brown is also facing a probation violation.
• Carlos Hammond, 36, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a bench warrant from Lawrence County, Kentucky and a flagrant non-support warrant in Johnson County.
• Amity R. Hinkle, 30, of Rush, was booked Saturday on charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree possession of heroin (first offense). Hinkle is also dealing two warrants out of Lawrence County, Kentucky, related to narcotics offenses.
• Autumn M. Burdette, 19, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.
• Michael S. Gresham, 46, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Natalie S. Perkins, 52, of Westwood, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
