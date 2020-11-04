ASHLAND A Tuesday burglary investigation led to the recovery of a stolen car and the arrest of a suspect, according to court records.
Ashland Police said a 2013 Toyota Camry was reported stolen on Oct. 24 and was reported to have been used in a burglary on the same date.
When police located the car in the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue, court records show it had been spray-painted black.
The suspect, 23-year-old Danny B. Figuera-Cruz, told police he knew the car had been reported stolen, but it had been returned to is owner.
Figuera-Cruz then went on to admit he broke into the home while armed with a gun and stole some property, according to a citation. Upon his arrest, he was found to have meth and weed, court records show.
Figuera-Cruz was charged with receiving stolen property in excess of $10,000, first-degree burglary, possession of marijuana and first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
Online jail records show he was being held on a $15,000 bond.
