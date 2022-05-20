ASHLAND For all lovers of greasy, gooey goodness between two buns, Ashland Burger Week is back this year.
For the second-year in a row, restaurants in Ashland are rolling out the red-carpet for area red meat enthusiasts to enjoy good old fashioned American burgers, with a twist.
Running from May 22-28, diners can visit eight Ashland-area restaurants as they vie to be crowned “The Most Creative Burger.”
While anyone can go out and enjoy a burger, folks can participate in the event — and get entered into a chance to win a Solo Stove fire pit (priced on Amazon currently at $219) — by visiting at least three restaurants, taking photos and sharing the experience with others by tagging the photos on Facebook and Instagram at #akyburgerweek or #visitaky.
Then, hop on over to akyburgerweek.com to vote for the most creative burger and give Visit Ashland a follow on social media @visitashlandky.
Passports showing you’d been to the restaurants will be available at Visit Ashland and at each restaurant for the first 150 participants. No passport? No worries. Visit the Burger Week website to print your own.
The following establishments are flipping burgers (and other things) this year for Burger Week:
Bombshells and Ales: Offering the “American Cookout Burger” it’s old fashioned family barbeque on a bun. It features a freshly ground beef patty topped with bacon, a BBQ rib, coleslaw, American cheese, onion tanglers and BBQ sauce.
Fat Patty’s: For the heat heads out there, Fat Patty’s is serving up a “Habanero Burger” with freshly cut peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepper jack cheese and Sriracha mayo. Can’t take the heat? There’s also the “Bayou Burger” which is a patty with grilled onions, grilled green peppers, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard.
Tipton’s Bakery: A bakery selling burgers? Say what? The menu doesn’t list any burgers at the Ashland bakery, but it will feature “burger-themed sweet treats.”
The Jockey Club: Variety is the spice of life — and the Jockey Club will be serving up a good deal of it this year at Burger Week. Alongside grilling up a “BBQ Mac and Cheez Burger,” a Hawaiian Burger and a traditional American Cheese Burger, the Jockey Club will also be pouring special Mango Peach Sangrias to wash it all down.
Rapid Fired Pizza: Touted as a “fan favorite last year,” Rapid Fired Pizza is bringing back the Cheeseburger Pizza. Described as the offspring between a burger and a pizza, it consists of thick crust covered in a ketchup/mayo mix, topped with bacon, hamburger, Colby jack cheese, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and a mustard drizzle.
Sky 37 Bistro: While it’s called “The Bacon Cheeseburger Slider” it has a tropical twist. The slider will have a beef patty topped with bacon and gooey cheese, served with cheeseburger dip and tortilla chips, along with a Brazilian pineapple.
The Winchester: This year, The Winchester is offering up burgers from the coast and the Bluegrass. The “Cheesy Crab Burger” is described as “our crab Rangoon on a burger” while the Bourbon Mush Burger consists of a beef burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and house made bourbon glaze.
Tom Cat Brew House: A newcomer to Burger Week, the south-side establishment is offering up the “Soash Sunrise Burger” with a fried egg, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato and Alabama white BBQ sauce.