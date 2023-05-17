ASHLAND It’s almost time to bite into Burger Week.
AKY Burger Week is scheduled for May 21-27, so it all starts on Sunday.
According to a Visit AKY press release, Ashland’s tourism organization is “thrilled to bring together an extraordinary lineup of renowned local restaurants, featuring both returning favorites and a few exciting new additions.”
Returning champion Bombshells & Ales is ready to defend its title, according to Visit AKY.
Several others in Ashland are joining in on the fun, including the following: Fat Patty’s, The Mill AKY, Rapid Fired Pizza, Tomcat Bourbon & Brew House, Shaleigh’s Harbor, Sky 37 and The Winchester.
A few more Boyd County and Greenup County businesses will participate. Among them are Smokin J’s and Loco Fresh, both of Camp Landing, and Dragon Fly Outdoor Cafe in downtown Russell.
“These additions are bound to make AKY Burger Week an even more extraordinary and memorable affair,” wrote Visit AKY.
All attendees can pick up a passport at any of the participating locations. The passport will be marked off each time a patron enjoys a restaurant’s creation.
“We are thrilled to bring back AKY Burger Week and showcase the exceptional culinary talent in our city,” said Brandy Clark, executive director of Visit AKY. “This year’s lineup is a celebration of creativity, passion and the sheer love for burgers. From traditional classics to innovative and daring combinations, there’s something to satisfy every palate. So, grab your passports, ignite your appetite, and join us for a burger extravaganza like no other.”
Visit akyburgerweek.com or follow @visitashlandky on social media for more information.