FLATWOODS The Flatwoods Lions Club set up shop in the Pennington's Food Fair parking lot Saturday for their first hamburger sale of the season. The sale usually occurs on the first Saturday of every month from May through September but was delayed this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Restrictions also kept the Lions Club from holding any events last year. The hamburger sale is one of several events held by the group to raise funds. The Flatwoods Lions Club is a local branch of the Lions Club International, an international charity organization focused on community and public service.
Verna Sharp is the Vice District Governor for the Lions Clubs of Kentucky, and has been with the organization for nearly 15 years. According to Sharp, the Flatwoods Club has seen an increase in new members since it resumed local events.
“We know everyone is looking for something good to do. They’ve been cooped up, and they want to connect with the world again. The Lions Club is a great way to do that because we are giving service back to our community.”
Sharp explained that the majority of earnings from events like the hamburger sales are kept with the local branch to fund community projects as well as donations to give eyeglasses, hearing aids and other medical devices to those in need. Before joining the Lions Club, Sharp was a teacher for the visually impaired. During her time as a teacher, Sharp often saw the Lions Club give aid to her students.
“I would write letters to the Lions Club when we needed things,” she said, “and they would pay for what we needed, or if children needed to go on a trip or to camp, they would help fund it. I started thinking, ‘I ask so much, I should probably join and help,’ and that’s how I got started in the Lions Club.”
Other events the Lions Club has planned include its annual fish fry and a canned goods collection to put together food baskets during the holidays. During the last year, while the major fundraising events were canceled, the Lions Club was still able to raise funds through donations. Many members also worked with the Salvation Army donating gifts to children in impoverished families.
“It developed a good bond between the Lions and the Salvation Army,” said Sharp. “Together, we could get the things done. Separately, we were getting nowhere. They were excellent people to work with. We had to do everything in masks and gloves. It was very limited, but we were still able to support the things we needed to support.”
Wendy Kiser, a fairly new Lions Club member who volunteered to help at the hamburger sale, explained why she decided to join the club.
“I became a member just a couple months ago,” she said. “I believe in helping the civic organizations in my community, and Lions Club does a wonderful job of helping people get their assistive devices for hearing and sight, especially glasses.”
Duane Kiser, Wendy’s husband, joined at the same time.
“The way we’ve always looked at it is, if the community gives us a job, we owe them something back for giving us a job,” Duane said. “So why not volunteer and do something.”
Also helping with the sale were members of the Lions Clubs’ youth group called the Leos. April Rudmann, who serves as adviser for the Greenup Leos, explained how the Leos Club is organized and what their focus is as a group.
“The Leos is a group of kids from age 12 all the way to 18, though as long as they’re in school, it can be 24,” Rudmann said. “Most of my Leos stay Leos until they’re 18 or 19 years old. I try to keep them in their own peer group working in the schools, but they’ll also help all the main clubs in Greenup County or wherever they’re needed. They’ve helped with the homeless kitchens. They do food baskets, especially for the elderly, but also for families during Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. They also have a project with kids who have parents that have cancer or other major health problems. In those cases, the family doesn’t have extra money; so, if we have a child that needs, say, basketball shoes, someone will submit me the information, and we order them and have them drop shipped to their house, so they never know where it actually came from. My kids know what they’re doing, but they don’t know what kid they’re doing it for. I try to keep them humble.”
The Flatwoods Lions Club has meeting on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month in the evening at Pappy’s Cooking in Flatwoods.