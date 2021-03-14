ASHLAND Easter-related events at Ashland Town Center are set to get going on Friday, March 19, which is when the Easter Bunny arrive.
The Bunny will be available for visits Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Advance registration is strongly encouraged in order to promote social distancing and contactless payment for photo packages, according to a mall press release. Walk-up visits, however, are permitted if space allows. Visit ashlandtowncenter.com to register or for more information.
The mall will host Cute as a Bunny Crafts To-Go on Thursday, March 25, from 5-6 p.m. The free event supplies the chance to create Easter-themed crafts following a visit with the Easter Bunny. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cute-as-a-bunny-crafts-to-go-tickets-145559096175 to reserve a spot. Reservations are required.
The 23rd annual Chocolate Extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, March 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event benefits Hope’s Place. Visit the mall’s website (listed earlier) for information on pre-purchasing.
The mall continues to focus on COVID-19 safety guidelines, to which must be adhered.