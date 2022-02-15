ASHLAND When it was time to give back, Dawson-Bryant High School teacher Tyler Waller got serious.
He built a guitar that is expected to raise $20,000 for Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals in Lexington and Dayton.
Two thousand raffle tickets will be sold at $20 each, Potentate Eddie Hazelett said, adding all proceeds will go to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals in cities where local children are treated.
The guitar is special for several reasons. It is made of locally sourced Appalachian hardwoods by Waller, who teaches a guitar-building class, among other things.
A guitar player and singer, Waller was taking a break from a performance when he and his friend, John Jones, began talking about the project.
“I didn’t think my skills were up to the job to warrant at $20,000 guitar,” Waller, 38, of Coal Grove, said, adding he’s only been building guitars for six years and has made fewer than 10.
“About three months later, driving home from the first trip to Stewart MacDonald (guitar parts maker), I had some time on my hands, alone in my truck and reflecting on the amount of people who have given to me and my classroom over the last years, I decided I didn’t care what it cost or what hoops I had to jump through. I was going to build the Shriners a guitar.”
Waller, who also teaches computer programming, graphic design, video and sound, photography and computer repair, learned to build guitars through a program called STEM Guitar Project at Sinclair Community College in Dayton in 2017. He said the weeklong project inspired his teaching even more.
“Being a musician who loves to work with my hands, it was an absolute necessity for me to do everything in my power to start a guitar building program at my school,” he said. “After approaching the school board to get permission to start the program in the fall of 2017, I was granted the opportunity to start the program as a non-funded after-school program.”
Now, it’s an actual class and, of course, is very popular, so Waller had to limit it to 15 students.
“I give them the neck and they work to design a guitar body they’ll cut out and it’s physically something they’ve learned to build and they’ve learned to use the tools necessary to make that happen,” he said. “Assembling the guitar from the components is like their final exam.”
Waller made the guitar the Shriners will raffle, but with the help of many.
“When I started, I had zero dollars trying to get this program started and I had loads of people help me out,” he said. “I decided it was time to give back. ... I thought, what better way than to help children.”
Materials donated for the Shriners guitar and for classes came from Harold White Lumber in Morehead and MacDonald.
This wasn’t Waller’s first try at making guitars for raffle. He raised $2,000 with another guitar raffle for help get the class started.
“It would be about $100 per kid and I didn’t want it to have to come out of the kid’s pocket,” he said. Eventually, the school was able to fund the program more fully.
The Shriners guitar took six or eight months to complete, Waller said. “I wanted to make sure it was good enough,” he said, noting the process taught him even more about instrument making, helping to streamline some of the processes, which will benefit him and his students.
To make sure the frets were exactly right, Waller asked friend and fellow musician Rodney Crisp to help with them. Crisp also helped him create the video of the creation of the guitar, which can be seen on YouTube, and Crisp plays the guitar at the end of the video.
“I about fell out of my chair it turned out so amazing,” Waller said, noting he was happy to have Crisp play the guitar on the video because his talent will allow viewers to see the true quality of the instrument.
There’s also visual art involved.
The front bears the image of an American flag, while the back pictures a Shriner and a child, with the motto, “No man stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child.”
Credit goes to Tracey Mackenzie, owner of Xtreme Custom Paint in Raceland, who has painted for Waller before.
“Tracey is one of the most talented custom paint artists I have ever seen,” Waller said, adding he didn’t hesitate to contact him about the job.
Meanwhile, Waller got in touch with Calton Cases.
“I asked if they’d be interested in jumping aboard. I had a guitar I was really proud of but I dind’t have a case to put it in,” Waller said.
Waller said he was surprised at what a perfect case the company provided.
“They built it from measurements I sent them,” he said. “The case would have been nearly $1,700. The fit and finish of the case are second to none.”
Waller said creating the guitar allows him to be a good example to his students, showing them their developing skills can be used to do good in the community and that their skills are needed in society.
What will become of the guitar once it’s raffled is a question Waller has thought about.
“I think if somebody like Rodney or an active musician won it, I 100% believe they will play it,” he said. “It was built to be played. It is a masterpiece, a work of art, but a guitar is built to be played. That’s what it’s for. It’s built with materials to withstand the playing of it.”
He said he realizes some might just display it, and if that’s the case, he said he hopes it will be displayed publicly where many people will have the chance to see it.
But there is another option, and he said if he wins it, that’s what he’ll do: Donate it back to the Shriners for another raffle.
Raffle tickets for the Freedom Fighter guitar made by local teacher Tyler Waller are $20 each and available at El Hasa Shrine in Ashland, by visiting the El Hasa Shriners’ Facebook page and from Shrine members. A total of 2,000 tickets will be sold. The winner will be revealed on May 14 at the Shrine’s Spring Ceremonial. To see the assembly of the guitar, visit Guitar Donated For Shriner’s Children’s Hospital on YouTube.com.