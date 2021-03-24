The City of Grayson conducted a special meeting on Tuesday to begin work on the yearly budget.
“Most of the meeting was preliminary budget work,” Grayson Mayor George Steele said. “We wanted to get started on that process because it takes us about six weeks to two months to get everything in order. So, we began the groundwork for that at the special meeting.”
Steele said the policies in place for paying first responders during emergencies such as the recent devastating winter storms that rocked the area was also discussed during the meeting.
“It was a short meeting, to get us started on these things,” Steele said. The next regularly scheduled meeting will see more work done on this type of business as the city works to balance its regular and emergency expenditures and budgets.
The meeting also consisted of the council discussing the resignation of one council member. Derek McKinney turned in his resignation at the last meeting, but it did not take effect until the following meeting.
McKinney sold his home, which was within the city limits, Mayor Steele said, and purchased another home outside those limits. This functionally disqualified him from serving, so he tendered his resignation. Candidacy for the soon-to-be-vacant seat will be announced in the future, Steele said.