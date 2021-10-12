ASHLAND According to organizer Norma Meek, the Building A Stronger Foundation in Education launch event was a huge success at the Ashland Area YMCA.
Meek said every seat was occupied by high school students for three hours as a Russell High School junior conducted a boot camp session on preparing for the ACT.
Ohio students were from Lawrence County and Ironton, specifically. Kentucky students present were from Boyd County, Ashland Blazer and Russell.
Arnav Dharmagadda gave tips, trips and traps regarding the ACT as students listened intently, according to Meek.
The students took 15-minute exams in Language Arts, Reading and Science. They graded the tests after each session. Meek said Dharmagadda skillfully explained how and why the answers were correct. After lunch, students looked at the math test and chose questions for Arnav to answer, Meek said. Without hesitation, he was able to relate formula and theory as to why the correct response he selected was the only good answer.
Mariam Howard, a freshman at Ashland Blazer, especially liked the peer-to-peer student social seminar and expressed that students understand better what is currently on the test and are better prepared to explain to each other.
Out of a five-star rating, Howard gave the boot camp a 5-star-plus, according to Meek. Olivia Evans and Cole Thompson, from Boyd County, agreed and found it helpful because the student leading the class had excellent strategies and tricks to help them prepare.
Lawrence County student Levi Gauze has taken the test before but said he related more to Dharmagadda’s presentation and thought he had better, more recent strategies to share.
A survey was given to all 33 students — 92% were highly satisfied with the camp, and the other 8% marked “satisfied.”
Meek, the Task Force Chair, was elated with the turnout and the overall success of the student driven workshop.
“This is exactly what I hoped would happen as I put together this community mobilization way of learning outside the classroom,” Meek said. “Student team leaders are being chosen for future boot camps and ‘The Hub’ nightly study groups. The Y’s Thirty Terrific Teachers are being announced next week to the public with the tutoring and evening camps beginning the first week in November.
“We will be announcing our November three-week seminar, presented by ACTC faculty, for all area high schools (soon),” Meek said.