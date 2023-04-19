CATLETTSBURG The city of Catlettsburg is actively pursuing negotiations on the teardown of building on Louisa Street that caved in earlier this month, the city attorney confirmed.
At Tuesday's regular monthly city council meeting, city attorney Sonny Martin said the city has sent the owner of the old Tri-State Plumbing building notice to tear the structure down, which was partially caved in since April 1.
Louisa Street has been shut down in that block ever since, causing through traffic to be rerouted.
Martin said the building owner's attorney has requested more time, as an engineer is to inspect the building to determine the cause of the collapse.
"We're actively negotiating with them in terms of the timeline of the demolition," Martin said.
At Tuesday's meeting, former city councilman and current Housing Authority board member Leo Zornes asked the city to wave a PILOT program payment of $17,000 in order for the authority to tear down a dilapidated building across the street.
Zornes said in the past, the city has waived the payment in order for the authority to perform projects that benefited both entities. PILOT stands for Payment in Lieu of Tax, which is essentially a waiver in property tax in exchange for a set payment over long term.
Zornes said he just wanted to bring it up for consideration. Councilman Rex Castle proposed voting on it right then and there, but Martin asked to review the proposal first.
"If you have equipment from tearing down a near by building, all I'm saying is you can take it across the street," Zornes said.
The demolition would improve the view of downtown and allow for the building of low-income housing for seniors, Zornes said.
Here are some other highlights from Tuesday's meeting:
• The city council voted to accept state funds for paving projects.
• The city council declared various equipment and vehicles surplus — some vehicles dated back to the late 1980s. Equipment included mowers, snowblowers and wood chippers, all from the streets department. Mayor Faith Day said there will probably be a city surplus auction next month.
• In her report to the council, Day said the Easter egg hunt saw 125 attendees, the baseball concession stand is 97% ready for opening day on Saturday (at 9 a.m.) and picnic tables and trash cans for the new shelter house arrived early. She also said Citywide Clean-up will be next week and a car show will be held on Friday at 5 p.m. in downtown.
• Day said the stream access point in Catlettsburg will be closed for paving this week and into next.
• AmVets representative Mike Wurts let everyone know he was putting out flags at area cemeteries in the lead up to Memorial Day. He said he isn't scheduled to put them up at Catlettsburg, but he would make them available for folks at that cemetery and he is actively working to make sure folks overseeing it have flags to put out.
