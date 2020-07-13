Construction of a new Boyd County Library branch on U.S. 60 will begin this month and take about a year to complete, director Debbie Cosper said.
The library’s board of directors in June hired a contractor to build the branch for $4.3 million, which is about $200,000 less than originally estimated.
The 18,000-square-foot library will have three times as much space as the Kyova Mall branch, which it is replacing.
The Midland Branch will be located across from Summit RV, just outside Ashland city limits.
Features include a drive-up window for picking up and dropping off materials, a meeting room with kitchen that seats 100, a makerspace with audio and video recording equipment, children's and teen areas, study rooms, small business center, outdoor covered patio, nursing room, more restrooms, and a 100-car parking lot that can accommodate school buses.
Staff spaces include homebound services, storage, off-site genealogy storage and IT test lab.
“This new building really allows us to take all the things that make up a really useful library and put them all under one roof,” Cosper said.
Features were chosen to make the facility user-friendly and community oriented, she said. Drive-through capability is becoming more and more important in a convenience-oriented world. Multiple public spaces make the branch more inviting for quiet reading, working together and other purposes. The meeting room is designed for flexible capacity with movable dividers.
The design does away with the traditional checkout desk in favor of multiple small self-check stations, and staffers will be readily available to help patrons, she said.
The branch has been on the library’s wish list since at least the mid-1990s, said board president Michael Campbell. “Every long-range plan has called for more space. This has been part of our plan for a very long time,” he said.
The library will sell the former Summit branch, which has been closed to the public for several years and currently is used for storage, homebound services and IT.
The lease on the Kyova branch expires in August, and library officials are exploring the possibility of extending it month to month in order to keep it open until the new branch is ready, Cosper said.
Building new makes good economic sense because interest rates are low and the construction market is competitive, she said.
The library also sheds maintenance issues when it divests itself of the Summit and Kyova branches, she said.
“This will be a facility that will serve the needs of the community for a very long time to come, in ways we can’t even envision in 2020,” Campbell said.
Boyd County Public Library is the largest in eastern Kentucky. Its locations at 1740 Central Ave. in Ashland, 2704 Louisa Street in Catlettsburg, and at the Kyova mall are temporarily open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.