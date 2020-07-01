ASHLAND Although the founder of Build Ashland is planning to move from the area, the volunteer organization will continue.
Dave Daniel, who started Build Ashland in 2013 as a way to create conversation between residents and city officials and to generate positivity about the area, said the board will get some new members in his absence.
“(Build Ashland) is going to stay the same. It’s going to continue to look for ways to help the city, it’s going to still have a scholarship, it will look for how to help volunteer agencies,” he said. “We’re bringing in new people who are young.”
There also are plans to streamline the group’s presence on Facebook.
“We have a business page and group page, where there are discussions and talk about what we want to do and we put up ideas and bat them around. It’s meant to be like a virtual town hall, allowing citizens to speak and giving city officials who are willing an opportunity to speak as well,” Daniel said. “Over the next six months, we’re going to phase out the group page and do everything on the business page. People can still comment, but it keeps it cleaner and lets us do what we want to do — focus on positivity and bring the positivity to Ashland.”
An Ashland native, Daniel, 45, said he and his family are moving to northern Florida, where his wife has many relatives and a job offer. They will leave Ashland on July 15; however, Daniel said he will continue working his job of 19 years for Marshall University remotely and will be in Ashland frequently.
“I love this city and everything about this community. My wife’s whole family is from Florida, and I’ve been selfish for 15 years,” he said, adding the move is completely based on family.
“I’ll be on that Allegiant flight from Sanford to Huntington a lot,” he added.
For more information about Build Ashland or to volunteer, visit buildashland.org. The organization also has two pages on Facebook.