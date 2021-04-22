RUSSELL Specialty bath products have become quite appealing to a broad cross-section, and a new business, Buff City Soap, will offer a wide variety of bath products from hand-crafted soaps, bath bombs, foaming hand soap and even laundry soap.
All of the soaps sold by Buff City are plant-based, and as an added bonus, all their bath bars and soaps are made on site within clear view of the customers.
Not simply a store that sells bath products, the business is what is known as a “makery,” because the products are made in store daily by local soap artisans. The Makery is located at 376 Diederich Boulevard, next to Kroger. The store’s initial hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The company was founded in 2013 and has been franchising since 2018, and the brand has grown across 15 states. It currently has more than 70 stores. The stores pride themselves on their unique quality and scents that have proven popular with all their customers and have been recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 100 “Best of the New” franchise rankings. More information about the company can be found at buffcitysoap.com.
“We’re excited to open our first store in eastern Kentucky,” said Rick Kueber, franchise owner. “Buff City Soap provides a unique product unlike anything else, and we are looking forward to sharing our plant-based soaps, bath bombs, and other products with the residents of Ashland and the surrounding communities.
“Our customers love the transparency of our soap-making process because it’s the magic behind the Buff City Soap experience,” added Kueber. “When they walk into our stores, they can select any fragrance to include in their delightfully scented plant-based soap product and watch our Soap Makers handcraft it right before their eyes.”
Currently, each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products.
Alexa Bacon, Senior Marketing Manager, said the turnout in the new store was amazing.
“We had a great first day, with about 100 people coming out,” Bacon said. “We are offering free soap for a year from Friday through Sunday, so we are expecting a great turnout on those days as well. This week only we are opening at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. But you will want to get there early, because people start lining up fast. I think this morning (Thursday) they we lined up at 7 a.m.”
Bacon also highlighted the appeal of the bath products, whose all plant-based ingredients are free of harsh chemicals found in many conventional bath products.
“It’s our signature quality,” Bacon said. “Our products are very safe and very gentle on your skin. And we have more of the scents in our store that are better to use if a person has allergies. Our associates will be happy to discuss it with you and help you determine what is best for you to use.”
Buff City Soap customers can come in early each morning to see the soap makers make all the products and follow it through the entire process until the soap has cooled and been placed on the shelves, Bacon said. And because Buff City does make all their own products, customers can easily place specialty orders in a “loaf” or “half-loaf” sizes. “And for our laundry soap or shower oils you can choose (and most other products) from over 30 signature scents.”
Buff City even has scents which can serve as a type of aromatherapy for headaches and sinus issues as well.
“We have ‘shower fizzies’ that are good for headaches, and eucalyptus, that works really well to clear the sinuses. And we have a lavender scent people find relaxing,” Bacon said.
Buff City Soap will be offering specials, and even some additional specialty items quarterly that coincide with each holiday season. For a list of what Buff offers, and for current specials, visit social media sites, such as Facebook.