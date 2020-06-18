ASHLAND Ashland’s city commission had the first reading of the fiscal year 2021 budget in Thursday’s meeting.
The proposed city budget accounts for $63,828,970, an increase from the FY 20 budget of $55,589,196. The general fund budget is set for $24,497,021. The voucher fund budget is set for $3,417,048. The utility fund is budgeted for $28,415,442. The Ashland Bus system is budgeted for $2,634,475, and the Community Development Block Grant fund is budgeted as $1,624,753.
City Commissioner Amanda Clark spoke up during the first reading of the proposed city budget. She said she wasn’t presented a full outline of the proposed budget until Thursday and had planned to come into the meeting and vote no on the first reading.
Clark continued, saying now that she had the budget and was able to look over each line item, she felt comfortable voting yes because she would be able to address any concerns she had before the next reading.
The commission will vote on the second reading of the proposed FY 21 budget at noon on Thursday, June 25.
The consent agenda was approved but was modified to two items. Those items were:
• The appointment of the wastewater collection operator III for the department of Utilities, Division of Wastewater Collection.
• The termination of a floodwall maintenance worker III in the department of streets effective Thursday (June 18).
There were several items on the agenda that were approved regarding the Community Development Block grant. The 2020 program year is budgeted for July 1, 2020 until June 30, 2021.
• Ashland Child Development Care, Inc. is the sub-recipient of $15,000 from the 2020 program year.
• Ashland Community Kitchen, Inc. is the sub-recipient of $20,000 from the 2020 program year.
• The Boyd County Council on Aging, Inc. and Ashland Senior Center are the sub-recipient of $20,000.00 from the 2020 program year.
• The Community Assistance Referral Service, Inc. (CARES) is the sub-recipient of $40,000.00 from the 2020 program year.
• Hillcrest Bruce Mission is the sub-recipient of $40,000.00 from the 2020 program year.
• Shelter of Hope, Inc. is the sub-recipient of $20,000.00 from the 2020 program year.
