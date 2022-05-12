GRAYSON Grayson Rural Electric invited customers to come by its office Thursday as part of an annual customer appreciation.
The customer appreciation coincides with the cooperative’s annual meeting, and GRECC CEO Bradley Cherry said it is a good opportunity for them to show their appreciation for the community.
“It’s also a good way for us to get to see our members in person and get them to come into the office,” Cherry said.
Before the pandemic, the annual meeting and appreciation day saw the lawn in front of the cooperative office filled with tents as cooperative partners and others set up booths to greet GRECC customers.
Cherry said there was the desire to go back to this, and offer food and games to the public, but given that the event was planned six months in advance before current COVID protocols were known, it was decided to conduct the event as a drive-through again. Customers didn’t leave their vehicles.
“But we still wanted our members to come and be able to interact with them and have a good day with it,” Cherry said.
One of the main things passed out at the event is the “bucket of bulbs,” Cherry said.
“And there are usually other gifts in there as well. This year it was kitchen shears and some other items. and there is also information about the cooperative and some of the programs we offer,” Cherry said.