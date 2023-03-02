ASHLAND Lavenna Stambaugh paused in conversation as a man entered the new storefront of Bubbles N Sweets on Winchester Avenue.
"Are you open?" the man asked.
"Not just yet," Stambaugh responded. "Next week!"
Last month, Stambaugh took to social media to announce that she was no longer permitted to sell her primary product, boba, after competition entered near her kiosk at Ashland Town Center Mall, stirring her fanbase into a frenzy.
By fate, Stambaugh was told of a new available location and she jumped at the opportunity to relocate.
Bubbles N Sweets has claimed the space that once served as The Green Bar at 1517 Winchester Avenue.
Stambaugh said the upcoming opening felt like a "fresh start," with capabilities to now sell boba and expand the shop's menu to add trendy favorites like rolled ice cream.
Store hours are currently set at 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays, but Stambaugh said hours are subject to change depending on customer demand.
Bubbles N Sweets will pay homage to its predecessor by adapting previous menu items from The Green Bar like Acai bowls and bagels.
The shop will also have "themed days" and soups of the day, Stambaugh said, for example, Saturday's will be "ramen day" with several homemade bases to chose from.
Stambaugh, who had taken a break from painting and removing wallpaper to speak with The Daily Independent, anticipates quite a bit of work to get the shop ready for opening by March 10.
With the foot traffic downtown entirely different from that of the mall, Stambaugh said she was nervous about turnout but was optimistic given the store's prime location next to shops and just steps away from Paramount Arts Center.
"You have the ability to sit down here," Stambaugh said, motioning to the back of the store, explaining her vision for a hangout space with comfortable couches.
The atmosphere is one thing to look forward to, according to Stambaugh, but the ability to have control over her own menu and not worry about outside influences was the true blessing to come out of the move to her own storefront.
With the controversy out of the way, Stambaugh is able to get back to her roots and the reason she started her own business to begin with.
During the early days of the COVID-19 lockdowns, Stambaugh discovered her love of gelatin art through online videos.
"I wanted to keep busy," she said.
In the clutches of the pandemic, Stambaugh was gifted a gelatin starter kit for Christmas and the rest is history.
"Hey, I can do this," she said, explaining the happiness and confidence she felt when she completed the kit.
Stambaugh later launched Ashland Gelatin Art and mostly served family and friends.
Stambaugh said she was later introduced to the idea of boba, the beverage that's gained popularity with younger generations through Japanese anime culture.
While traveling out of town for her daughters' softball tournaments, Stambaugh said the girls always requested boba if the town offered a shop, and thus the idea of Bubbles N Sweets was born.
According to Stambaugh, the store took 11 months to get off the ground, from branding, concept and menu.
The brand's logo consists of a monkey, selected by Stambaugh's husband.
The friendly faced primate is appropriately named "Bubbles" in a nod to Michael Jackson's pet monkey, also attributed to Stambaugh's husband.
For those apprehensive about trying the tapioca and jelly-filled drinks, Stambaugh challenges you to try something new and odds are, the average person has already tried a bubble tea.
"Anything fun you add to tea falls under the bubble tea umbrella," Stambaugh explained.
The store will also have coffee and will still carry Stambaugh's housemade coffee, honey and brown sugar jellies.
Bubbles N Sweets will also continue serving gelatin cakes and Stambaugh says she'll continue to take orders for weddings, birthdays, baby showers and other special occasions.
