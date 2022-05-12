ASHLAND An Ashland man was caught red-handed early Sunday sexually abusing several children, according to a Boyd County Sheriff's Office investigation.
Court records show 37-year-old David K. Whitt was caught sexually assaulting several prepubescent children in the early morning hours of Sunday. After being confronted by a witness, Whitt fled the scene, according to court records.
The witness told deputies that Whitt stated "he had been fighting with this for years and that he doesn't know what to do but that he was going to jail," according to the citation.
Whitt was later arrested by Ashland Police on a DUI charge, records show.
Deputies charged Whitt with one count of first-degree sodomy, one count of attempted first-degree rape and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.
He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
(606) 326-2653 |