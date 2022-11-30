ASHLAND The sixth annual Brunch & Browse — hosted by Ashland Alliance and Visit AKY — is scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The purpose of the event is to celebrate local small businesses. A few new restaurants will be involved this year.
Guests are invited to enjoy brunch from special menu items at their leisure while browsing local shops and boutiques. They may fill up a reusable Brunch & Browse shopping tote.
Door prizes will be given away throughout the event, beginning at 1 p.m.
Sal’s Italian Eatery and Speakeasy and The Mill are the featured restaurants.
Tickets are available online only at ticket source.us. Search “Ashland In Motion Brunch and Browse.”
Cost is $5. Day-of tickets may be purchased at Visit AKY at 1509 Winchester Ave. Ticket sales are limited to 300.
The ticket purchase includes the shopping tote, an exclusive Small Business Saturday coupon flyer and a door prize entry. Door prize items range in value from $25 to $100.
A vehicle will shuttle participants back and forth between downtown Ashland and 29th Street.
Guests can retrieve wristbands, the flyer and totes at Visit AKY.
Visit ashlandinmotion.org or email ashlandinmotion@gmail.com for more information.