Addiction Recovery Care has named Matt Brown President of ARC Healthcare, according to a press release. He will lead the day-to-day management of the organization.
Brown was previously Chief Administration Officer for ARC.
ARC opened the doors to its first residential treatment center in 2010. It is based in Louisa.
ARC Healthcare will focus on delivering services in addition to the treatment of substance use disorder in Kentucky and beyond, according to the release.
"I am amazed each day by the incredible work happening throughout our organization and how we are evolving to better meet the needs of our current and future clients,” Brown said. “ARC brought me out of crisis, providing me with hope and purpose. I am excited to lead this incredible organization and its various teams through this next phase of treating, supporting and transforming lives.”
Brown battled addiction for several years before finally getting clean about nine years ago.
The class valedictorian at Sheldon Clark High School in 1997, Brown began using recreational drugs while still in Inez.
As The Daily Independent previously reported, Brown was an exceptional student at both Morehead State and the University of Kentucky. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees while dealing with drug and alcohol dependency.
After working as a licensed health care professional in physical therapy for about a dozen years, the addiction finally became so overbearing that he hit a breaking point.
Brown said he had a spiritual awakening in 2014, when he was at Belle Grove Springs, a residential substance abuse treatment center in Wallingford.
Brown said back in 2017 that he was "alive today because of (Addiction Recovery Care)."
Brown is married to Summer, to whom he referred as his "No. 1 fan" in the past.
Tim Robinson will continue to serve as CEO of ARC.
Working alongside them will be Pat Fogarty (Chief Operating Officer of ARC Healthcare), Lawrence Vinson (Chief Quality Officer of ARC Healthcare and Chief of Staff) and Jessica Burke (ARC Healthcare’s Chief Legal Officer).
This team will work closely with John Wilson, Market President of Addiction & Recovery Services Division, and Tim Hatfield, Market President of Hospital Services Division, stated the release.
"Over the last nine years, Matt has become one of my most trusted advisors,” said Robinson, CEO and founder. “When we started to think about the next chapter for ARC and who would be best to lead the organization's day-to-day management, there’s no question that Matt Brown is the best person for the job.”
Brown has served in various roles. Brown started as an intern, eventually becoming Chief of Staff and most recently Chief Administration Officer.
As part of ARC’s efforts to expand further into behavioral/mental health, according to the release, ARC is opening its first inpatient psychiatric hospital in Bellefonte later this year.
