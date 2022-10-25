ASHLAND When it comes to the Boyd County fiscal court District 2 seat, voters will decide Nov. 8 between a longtime politician and a candidate new to the political realm.
Democrat Larry Brown, a mainstay in local politics after serving years on the school board and the Ashland City Commission, is facing a challenge by Republican Jeremy Holbrook, who is making his first run for office.
Brown was voted into the court in 2018, when the county performed a hard reset on the court and booted everyone to make way for fresh blood. Holbrook is currently the director of The Neighborhood, which provides a one-stop shop in resources for those surviving on the streets.
When Brown took office in January 2019, he said he and his fellow commissioners made up a list of goals they'd like to accomplish — so far, the commissioner said he feels like they've done a pretty good job at it.
"My vision for Boyd County was to make it a premiere place to live, work, play and raise a family. And I look at it like this, is Boyd County better off today than it was three and a half years ago? The answer is yes," Brown said.
Holbrook said he felt called to run because of all the exciting changes in the county, particularly in the realm of economic development.
"I'm kind of convicted that the next four years in Boyd County will decide the next 40. My biggest conviction is that we can't go backwards — there's a reason why our windshield is so much bigger than our rear-view mirror," Holbrook said.
Here's where the two men land on the issues:
Economic development
Both men appeared to be in agreement that the development of the U.S. 60 corridor would be paramount to economic development in the area. Both Brown and Holbrook said tax incentives like the TIF districts will make way for more development.
Brown said the transformation at the KYOVA Mall will lead to a growth on the U.S. 60 corridor, making way for satellite industries to supply Camp Landing and the horse race track in the works. He said the development of the entertainment district was on his top 10 list of things to accomplish in office.
"We provided the infrastructure that was needed and we funded the economic development department to recruit businesses," Brown said. "That's the reason why you very rarely see a vacant parking spot at the KYOVA Mall except at the Sears building. I'm very happy with it."
Holbrook called jobs "the nuclear weapon against poverty," stating that while big employers like Armco might be a thing of the past, he believes the entertainment district is the first step in developing the county.
"Maybe the entertainment district is the first step," Holbrook said. "I think we're doing a lot of good things on the periphery that will make other companies say, 'that looks like a good place to be.'"
Public-Private Partnerships
Both candidates said the county government has some type of role in the economy, with Brown stating he believed the county should facilitate small business growth and Holbrook stating economic development needs to be balanced with necessities like infrastructure.
Holbrook said the county needs to establish what it is and how it will do things in terms of economic development.
"What a unique balance to juggle — how far do you go? I've lived in Columbus, Atlanta and Baton Rouge, I've seen how things are done in larger cities, but that doesn't necessarily mean who Boyd County is. That's one of the questions we need to answer, 'Who are we?' Who are we as a county? Who are we as a community?" Holbrook said.
Brown said he visits small businesses on a regular basis to ask how business is going and how the county can help them do better.
"If you don't do that, how are we going to find out? If you don't do that, you can't learn what's successful and what needs improving," Brown said. "AK Steel used to be the backbone of Boyd County. Now it's small businesses. I would like to see small business loans at low or no interest to help them."
Transparency
Both candidates stated they felt like transparency at the court has improved over the years and both advocated for more transparency in the future.
Brown said with the exception of real estate matters, which require the court act "close to the vest," he wanted more public involvement in decisions made by the fiscal court.
"I want to see the county have the public involved in every decision made at every meeting, because I want the public to understand what we're doing with their tax dollars," Brown said. "Ultimately it's not my budget, it's not my money, it's the county's money and they have a large say in how it's spent."
Holbrook said he thinks communication is key to improving transparency, including preparing both commissioners and the public for the meeting ahead of time.
"I actually like it when they put it (the meeting agenda) out ahead of time and I have time to research the issue and make up my mind on how I feel about an issue," Holbrook said. "So then when community comment comes around, maybe it does matter what I have to say."
Homelessness
Since District 2 includes Ashland, both candidates were asked about how the county could work with the city to address the issue that appears to be growing downtown.
Both candidates said the county and the city need to work side by side on the issue.
Holbrook, whose day job finds him working with the homeless on a daily basis, said offering help doesn't replace the drive for folks to help themselves.
"I think that's going to be one of the bigger issues — do people even want to get better? We have turned into a government society that just hands you everything to make it earlier instead of walking beside you to help you," Holbrook said.
"I like that they're doing this new coalition. We don't want to be a safe haven, we don't want to be a magnet. If we're going to be known as anything in the homeless world, it's that we're the people who will get them out of this lifestyle, period. Not just make it comfortable to be in the homeless lifestyle," Holbrook added.
Brown also said the homeless task force being established in Ashland could be a way forward in addressing the issue.
"I hope to be a part of that," he said. "In dealing with the homeless problem in Ashland we have to know it's not only homeless people, it's also people on drugs, people who are mentally ill and out of prison. I want to know what we can do to help them."
Added Brown: "We have enough homeless people already that have been born and raised here — from my observations — we have people from all over the country coming to Ashland for services. What we need to provide is a hand up, not a handout."
Opioid abatement funds
Brown said the fiscal court should aggressively pursue funds from the multi-million dollar opioid abatement settlements to be used for law enforcement, the jail and prevention.
"It needs to start in the schools and telling these young men and women to not destroy their lives, that this is what can happen and to try and stop it before they become adults and they're on the streets," Brown said.
Holbrook said he didn't expect Boyd County to see much money at tall from the settlement, calling for reliance on area treatment providers such as Pathways and ARC in solving the problem.
"I think we need to open our eyes to how much a problem it is and not sweep it under the rug like we've done in the past," Holbrook said. "Maybe we can use it at the Detention Center for programming. It has to go to legit support to those are impacted."
The Jail
Both candidates gushed about the great job Jailer Bill Hensley has done in turning around the jail, following the gross mismanagement of the facility by predecessor Joe Burchett.
Holbrook said he thinks Hensley has used his "tool kit so efficiently that he's hit his capacity," but said he would like to look into building a new jail, if cost allows.
"It's got to be costly — I don't want to imagine I even know the sticker price," Holbrook said. "I'd say as a private citizen, take my tax money. It smells like jobs and I've never really had this conversation, but do I want to protect inmates? Yes, I do."
Brown was unequivocal — there needs to be a new jail.
"They're at capacity and they need another jail," Brown said. "It's getting to the point where it's becoming more expensive to fix than it is to build new."
The Ashland-Boyd Divide
Brown said the perception of the Ashland-Boyd County has some credence, but isn't nearly as bad as people make it out to be.
"One thing I have to say is every week, I call the county government, I talk to the city of Ashland mayor and the Catlettsburg mayor. After our fiscal court meeting, I call both of them to give them an update on what's happening in the county. Boyd County is only as successful as Ashland is and Catlettsburg is and vice-versa," Brown said.
Holbrook said since his foray into politics, he's seen the divide and wants to put a stop to it.
"To me, the Ashland-Boyd County thing is the same as Republican-Independent-Democrat," Holbrook said. "I don't care if you're a Lion, a Tomcat, a Fairview Eagle, a Rose Hill Royal or an Irish from Holy Family, if we don't work together we're going to fail."
(606) 326-2653 |