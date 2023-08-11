FLATWOODS Shrimp, steak, chicken and barbecue are just a few of the taco options offered at Taco Brothers, which opened Friday in Flatwoods.
"It's been great and busy," Carlos Ortiz said Friday afternoon at the restaurant. "We feel blessed to be accepted by the community."
The aptly named restaurant is operated by Carlos and his brothers Francisco, Diego and Monroe Ortiz.
They hosted about 300 earlier this week to get a bit of a trial run.
"I think the favorite was the barbacao," Carlos Ortiz said, as the customers filled the store on Friday afternoon. "I really like the fish and shrimp taco."
Chefs Alex Valadez and Francisco Ortiz lead a team of cooks on a line, behind etched glass dividers in the middle of the building to ensure quick order fulfillment.
In addition to the brothers' unique recipe for tacos, the eatery also offers burritos, bowls, quesadillas and salads. Homemade desserts are also available for customers who may dine in or use the website to order a meal to pick up. There is a pick-up window for those wishing to grab dinner in the drive-thru.
"The website is very easy to navigate, but it still needs some work," he said.
The brothers are no strangers to restaurant work.
They opened El Toril in Gallipolis, Ohio, in 2000, followed by El Colonial in Russell in 2004. Those were followed by Casa Grande in South Point, Ohio, and Tuscany Italian Restaurant in Gallipolis, Ohio, in 2010.
Two more followed in 2015: a second Casa Grande in New Boston, Ohio, and Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant in Barboursville.
Ortiz said despite a test run earlier this week, Friday was a soft opening, but he said there will be a grand opening later which will have "attractions," such as free food.
He said the communities in which they have opened restaurants have been very hospitable.
"I thank the community and the area for all the support," he said. "I feel very welcome in the area and we're also here to help the community."
Ortiz said the family restaurant business continues to grow. The men have plans to open a Casa Grande in Jackson County, Ohio, soon.
Taco Brothers, at 1018 Bellefonte Road (Ky. 693/Diederich Blvd.), will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call (606) 388-8181.
