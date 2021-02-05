ASHLAND A man’s search for someone to play sports with led him to a friend for life.
Retired English teacher Larry Bailey applied to be a “Big” for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program when he was 18.
“I got into it because I was selfish,” Bailey said. “Most of my friends had moved away and I was a poor ACC student. I wanted somebody to pass a baseball with.”
At 18, Bailey was technically too young to be in the program. To qualify, he took classes at Pathways, was accepted and matched with 6-year-old Steve Hicks, who also was a bit young for the program. But it worked. “They just wanted to see if I was sincere enough,” Bailey said.
He was. In fact, the two have maintained their friendship for 40 years.
Hicks, 47, said his memories of meeting Bailey, now 59, are fuzzy, but he said their first outing was going for ice cream.
“It just kind of started to be once a week or so,” Hicks said. “We would just go out and do random things. As I got older, I spent the night. Because I was so young, I didn’t know the difference between ‘Big Brother’ and a family member. It was just common.”
Hicks’ mother, Mary Welch Hicks Cunningham, said she recalls when the two boys met.
“Both of the were too young to even start (Big Brothers) and the main reason they got connected was my oldest was old enough for the program and I knew the woman in charge and she said it would be OK for Steve,” she said. “Both of them had a special love for baseball. They’ve gone to the Baseball Hall of Fame, they’ve gone to games. They just had that connection.”
When Hicks was a teenager, Bailey told him about “the birds and the bees.”
“He had a little girlfriend and apparently had spent more time at her house than his mother thought he should,” Bailey said. “She called me and said, ‘You have to give him the talk.’”
Both pursued education as a career and Bailey was athletic director at Ashland Middle School when he retired, handing over the reins to Hicks.
During Hicks’s college years, the two stayed in touch, Hicks visiting Bailey when he was home.
“I remember we were getting ready to watch the UK game and he just said, ‘I’ve got a girl I’m gonna fix you up with,’” Hicks said. The girl was Cathy Ferguson, whom Hicks remembered from high school; they hit it off and eventually got married.
Bailey recalled the time: “Steve was going to UK and living with my sister and brother-in-law to save money. He was just part of the family. I invited Cathy over to watch a game. My daughter Sabrina loved Steve and, after a while I went upstairs to leave them alone, and Sabrina, she was 4 or 5, I called for her to come to bed and she wouldn’t leave Steve.”
The men double-dated, were in one another’s weddings and both have three children.
Because of work and family, the men admitted, they don’t see one another as much as they used to, but they stay in touch.
Hicks said Bailey was a good influence.
“I never had a male figure other than my grandfather in my life and, all of a sudden, I had a Big Brother,” he said. “Just him being around and me being able to see how he interacted with people, just letting me see ways men handle themselves whether in dating or dealing with parents.”
Bailey said Hicks is his best friend.
“He’s a great teacher. I couldn’t be more proud of him and his kids,” Bailey said, noting he’s sure they will spend more time together in the future.
“There will be a day when Steve and Cathy have an empty nest, too, and they’ll say, ‘Let’s go and see Larry and Tammy,’” Bailey said. “He made me laugh so much and taught me things. You just never know what he’ll say to you.”
Hicks’ mother is sure their bond will last. “They both relish the friendship,” she said.
(606) 326-2661 |