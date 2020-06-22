Mike Broihier doesn’t have any grand plans for today, which he has already labeled “the strangest Election Day of my life.”
A U.S. Senate hopeful, some of Broihier’s toughest competition in the Democratic primary include Amy McGrath and Charles Booker.
Broihier hopes his well-rounded background and his ability to relate to typical Kentuckians will propel him to victory, and thus will place the metaphorical torch in his hand as sights zero in on unseating Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Broihier, of Lincoln County, served in the Marines like McGrath. He’s been a farmer, educator and journalist as well. He said he knows how to properly communicate with Commonwealth residents.
“You can talk progressive ideas to Kentuckians,” he said, “but you can’t talk down to them, and you gotta be right. People here are open to ideas — that’s a misperception about voters in Kentucky.”
Broihier isn’t alone when he expresses the key focus of his campaign.
“I think the message I like to get across is that it’s incredibly important to replace Mitch McConnell,” Broihier said during one of a full slate of Monday interviews.
Broihier started his campaign almost exactly 11 months ago, basing it on social and economic justice for all, he said. With the pandemic and racial injustice protests emerging over the last few months, Broihier said social and economic justice are now “a demand.”
Broihier said his campaign team hosted several town halls recently on a variety of topics — technology, public education and health care chief among them.
He said he’s fully enjoyed interacting with folks across the Bluegrass over the last near-year.
“It’s been great,” he said. “My wife and I are pretty private people. ... We’ve met some really thoughtful, smart, conscientious people.”
Broihier said because of potential delays in gathering results, McConnell’s challenger won’t be known until Friday at the earliest. He said the waiting game will be similar to the George W. Bush-Al Gore presidential race of 2000.
Broihier plans to visit polling places in Louisville, Lexington and possibly Bowling Green today.
