ASHLAND
From Broadway to Broadway Square, Bernadette Peters brings her decades of entertaining to Ashland with a show at 8 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Arts Center.
Peters has stared in musical theater, television and movies, in addition to her solo shows and recordings. The seven-time Tony Award nominee starred in movies like “The Jerk”and “Pennies From Heaven,” as well as television shows like :”Ugly Betty” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Her first performance dates to her childhood and teen years in the 1960s. She also appeared on “The Muppet Show” and “The Carol Burnett Show.”
She recorded six solo albums and several singles, as well as many cast albums, and performs regularly in her own solo concert act. She has been nominated for four Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards, winning once.
For ticket information, call the PAC box office at (606) 324-0007.