ASHLAND A new store is a dream come true for two good friends.
Broadway Books, which will open in the old G.C. Murphy building on Winchester Avenue on Friday, is the product of Jill Geyer Donta and Nancy Miller, both of whom are avid readers.
“I had always wanted to open a bookstore,” said Miller, a lifelong reader. “Nancy Drew books and just everything I could get my hands on. When I go out of town, I look for bookstores.”
Miller’s daughters, Mikal Miller and Lakin Crace, operate The Mill, which is the restaurant next door — on the other side of the Murphy building.
A retired teacher, Donta said she always wanted to have a business, and while she is treasurer for the Boyd County Fair, she doesn’t have the background in business that her friend has.
“We had thought about opening a business but couldn’t find the right business for the time,” Donta said. “When Nancy called and asked me if I’d like to open a bookstore, I said, ‘Yes.’ I was all over it.
“Nancy’s smart, and we’ve been friends since we were 12,” Donta continued. “I knew she would have done her research before thinking about opening a bookstore. I asked her, ‘Are you sure this can go?’ and she said, ‘Yes. People want to get back to books and shopping local.’”
Miller said visitors will be surprised by the new look of their store, where they will sell new books in a variety of genres, with an emphasis on children’s books and activities.
“We have a lot of children’s books and also educational puzzles and games and things to color with,” Miller said, adding in the back of the store will be children’s activities. “We’re going to do kids story hours, we’ll have a Lego wall and a train table.”
She said she hopes to eventually have vinyl records and audio books, too.
But there’s more.
The 5,000-square-foot store will offer a home to some local crafters and artists, including those who make wood crafts, candles, jewelry, quilts, crochet and soap, and some foods, like jams, jellies and peanut butter.
“There is a nice seating area in the front where you can relax,” she said, noting they also will sell magazines and newspapers. “We hope we will be a great addition to The District on Winchester Avenue.”