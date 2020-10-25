MALONETON Spectrum celebrated Charter Communications, Inc. launching services to more than 900 homes and businesses in Maloneton on Thursday with a drive-thru event at the Maloneton Fire Department.
Maloneton is located in rural Greenup County near South Shore.
About 80 cars drove through as Spectrum provided details of the newly available services. It distributed Safe & Health Home Kits, PPE, and pre-packaged Halloween treat bags. Elected and government officials, including Rep. Danny Bentley, participated in the event.
Maloneton now has access to Spectrum TV, internet, mobile services and voice services.