FRANKFORT Leadership Kentucky has congratulated the BRIGHT Kentucky Class of 2020 on its November graduation held in Hazard. The Class of 2020 is the second cohort to participate and graduate from BRIGHT Kentucky.
BRIGHT Kentucky began in 2019 with the hope of engaging bright, entrepreneurial minds from various occupational sectors to offer non-partisan, ethical leadership training, expanded networks and mentors designed especially for residents of the 54 Kentucky counties of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), according to a press release. BRIGHT Kentucky has been made possible by a $500,000 ARC grant and private funding from the Whitaker Foundation, SOAR and others.
This year’s graduates include 38 participants from 32 different ARC counties representing a variety of public and private sectors. The following graduates are from northeastern Kentucky:
• Gene Detherage Jr. (Rowan), The Fletcher Group
• Hanna Gabbard (Johnson), Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR)
• Courtney Gillette (Boyd), Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau
• Sara Hacker (Rowan), Morehead State University
• Kayla Jude (Martin), Big Sandy Area Community Action Program
• Aaron Montgomery (Greenup), Addiction Recovery Care & Rise Above
• Andrew Owens (Bath), Michael R. Gray Funeral Home, Owingsville
• Justin Pruitt (Boyd), Boyd County Fiscal Court
• Gavin Tussey (Boyd), Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 248
• Jennifer Wilson (Johnson), Kentucky Cancer Program
Applications for the BRIGHT Kentucky Class of 2021 will be available in the spring at leadershipky.org.