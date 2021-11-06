Building A Stronger Foundation in Education is taking another major step as it has finalized its group of “30 Terrific Teachers.”
Organizer Norma Meek is eager to see them all put their expertise on display. She can’t wait to see area students benefit from the tutelage.
The tutoring portion of the new program will kick off Monday evening with “the basics,” Meek said — reading and math — for third-, fourth- and fifth-graders at the Ashland Area YMCA and the Boyd County Public Library in Summit from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A city bus will transport students from Catlettsburg, Charles Russell, Crabbe and Summit. The two-hour window will include dinner and “hitting the curriculum pretty hard,” she said.
About 30 children are signed up for the session, which will feature 10 teachers.
This isn’t the first event associated with Building A Stronger Foundation in Education. The first was a student-led seminar on ACT preparation conducted by Russell junior Arnav Dharmagadda. Meek called it a “big success.”
Monday’s session is just the beginning of Meek’s ultimate vision. By Dec. 1, the “full-fledged tutoring program” for all ages — starting with kindergarten — will get going. A preschool program is in the works, too, but it’s still in the planning stage.
Call Meek at (606) 831-5707 for more information or if interested in signing up.
Meek handpicked the group of “30 Terrific Teachers.” Current and retired educators, including those who work in administration and at the college level, comprise the list.
“These teachers were personally asked, taken to lunch, talked to,” Meek said with a smile. “They were hand-chosen for their expertise, for their passion, for their profession (and reputation). ... They’re bright and energetic.”
Meek said she predicts this program will change kids’ lives for the better, thanks to these volunteers.
Meek said her role is “to serve them ... get them what they need, and get out of the way and let them do their job.”
Building A Stronger Foundation in Education has raised $48,000 so far. Ashland Community and Technical College and Ashland Independent are among the prominent partners.
