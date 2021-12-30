RUSSELL The English proverb “From tiny acorns mighty oaks grow” illustrates the development of Bridges Christian Church, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
While no one remembers the beginning of the church, Executive Pastor Kevin Fraley said he has pieced together some history by looking at records and directories of the church.
In the beginning
The first congregation began meeting in November 1921 at Regent Theater in Russell.
“It was not uncommon for new churches to start in a facility that is not theirs,” Fraley said. “It’s really common now. Back in 1919, the group with thinking about starting a Sunday school gathering in the old theater building. One hundred years later, it feels like the church in the 1921 time period. They were trendsetters of what’s going on today.”
They congregation also met at the Russell High School gymnasium in downtown Russell before obtaining its own building at 418 Beech St. in 1926.
Originally named First Christian Church, the words “of Russell” were added later.
The church experienced rapid growth through the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s, buying an adjoining lot to build an annex.
To continue its expansion, the church moved to its current building at 1402 Kenwood Drive on Nov. 20, 1966. The name was changed to Bridges Christian Church in 2007.
Basic beliefs
Senior Pastor Tom Lawson said the church is loosely affiliated with the Restoration Movement.
“There is no set creed or headquarters,” Lawson explained. “It’s a movement of loosely connected churches, Bible-believing, evangelical churches that does cooperative work with other churches.”
Fraley said the church, in practical terms, is focused on outreach to the community.
“We love being out in the community. That’s just who we are. It’s in our DNA to be out in the community doing things,” Fraley said. “Through the (COVID-19) pandemic, that was a different time for us. But we’re starting to go back out and do things for the community. It’s what God wants us to do and what we’re called to do.”
Before COVID-19, the Sunday morning congregation averaged about 700, Fraley said. The services was livestreamed even before 2020, but now, its viewership is up while in-person service attendees are down. He said it’s hard to judge how many see services online because after the live event, there are those who watch later in the week. He said he believes the total number who hear the weekly message is much greater than it was before the pandemic.
Into the future
Major construction is happening at Bridges.
Following the addition of a gymnasium in 1976 and a new sanctuary in 1992, Lawson said the entire first floor, which is home to the children’s ministry, is being renovated. He said offices will be moved to a parsonage on the property and will remain there for two or three years; the entire floor will be devoted to the children’s ministry.
“In the 1960s, nobody thought about controlling the access,” Lawson said. “We didn’t think about having restrooms close by."
He said they expect this phase of construction will be done by early summer. Then, the church will re-evaluate and decide what steps to take next.
“We want to practice fiscal responsibility,” he said.
The church day care and preschool, businesses affiliated with the church, use the first-floor space.
“When it’s finished, our children’s classes and the Little Angels Day Care and Preschool will all move downstairs,” Lawson said.
Attendance at Little Angels through the week is about 100. Fraley said the community-based program is at capacity with a waiting list. The children’s ministry is divided by ages with birth through kindergarten drawing 40 to 45 per week; Bridges Kids, which are first through fifth grades hosting about 50; and Bridges Students, for sixth-graders through high school, has 40 to 45 attendees.
