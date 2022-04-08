The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet started work on Thursday to replace a damaged Ky. 773 (Bolts Fork Road) bridge in Boyd County. All thru traffic is detoured until the work is complete.
In March, inspectors found damage to steel support beams under the bridge, located on Ky. 773 just south of Jerry Fannin Road (milepoint 4.57), that necessitated its closure for public safety.
A replacement aluminum arch culvert-style bridge was ordered. Contractors started removing the old structure on Thursday. The new bridge will be placed next week, and the road should be reopened by Friday, April 15, or shortly thereafter once the pavement has been rebuilt.
Until work is complete, the road will remain closed at the bridge about 2 miles from the Ky. 3 intersection. All thru traffic on Ky. 773 should detour using Ky. 3 and Ky. 854 through Garner and Ky. 1945 (Jacks Fork).
Bolts Fork Road (Ky. 773) is a rural state highway in southern Boyd County that serves about 350 vehicles per day.