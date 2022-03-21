ASHLAND After shutting the 12th Street Bridge down for nearly 10 hours, crews removed debris from a truck that overturned on Monday.
At around 4 a.m., the Kentucky Cabinet for Transportation said a truck coming from Ohio into Kentucky overturned on the bridge, blocking traffic.
It took crews hours to clear the bridge of debris, and then they needed to inspect it for safety, according to roads spokesman Allen Blair.
“Once the bridge is cleared, the inspectors have to look at it to make sure it suffered no damage,” he said. “We actually a fly a drone to check it out.”
The bridge was reopened around 1:15 p.m.
While Kentucky owns the entire bridge, the crash investigation fell under Coal Grove Police, according to a dispatcher at the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
It is currently unknown whether or not the driver was injured in the crash. When the Coal Grove Police Department was called, it dialed a fax machine.
Kentucky State Police spokesman Trooper Shane Goodall said the rule of thumb with the bridge is that any crash that occurs on portions of it over the water fall into Kentucky’s jurisdiction. Any crash that occurs on the bridge where the bridge is on land on the Ohio side is Ohio’s jurisdiction.
(606) 326-2653 |