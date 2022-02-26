The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will paint the Billy C. Clark (U.S. 60) Bridge’s steel support beams this spring as part of a $1 million highway improvement project in Boyd County.
Tentatively scheduled to begin March 7, the project will restrict all traffic to one lane across the bridge, which carries U.S. 60 (35th Street) over the Big Sandy River between Catlettsburg and Kenova, West Virginia.
Contractors will set work zone signs then install temporary traffic signals on the bridge that week. When painting begins, all bridge traffic will be controlled by the signals with one lane crossing at a time.
Because the bridge carries as many as 8,000 vehicles day, motorists should be prepared for delays — especially during rush hours — or should seek alternate routes during construction, which could take several months. Work will be complete by summer.
Painting steel beams on bridges is a routine maintenance procedure that’s necessary to prevent corrosion and ensure the longevity of state highway structures.
The project is being done under a $1,056,000 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract awarded to Seminole Equipment, Inc. It complements a $700,000 project from 2017 that repaved the bridge’s concrete driving surface.