RUSSELL Work on the flyover bridge in Russell is entering a new phase and will cause periodic traffic delays on U.S. 23 by the Ironton Bridge.
“They’re shipping in the steel beams which will make up the substructure of the overpass bridge,” said Department of Highways District 9 Spokesman Allen Blair. “The goal is to move and place four beams a day, Tuesday, today and Thursday, about 8 a.m. to 4 or 5 p.m., with temporary traffic stops or flagged traffic on the existing viaduct (Ky. 244) each time. “
Blair said he recommends motorists seek alternate routes into and out of downtown during those days, like the underpass off of U.S. 23 on the Flatwoods side of the construction area.
“At least for the first part of this phase (about two to four weeks) they will be delivering beams on three days each week,” Blair said.
The process of off-loading the beams from the delivery trucks and setting them on the concrete piers will require stopping or reducing the flow of traffic at times, Blair said. But the crews will attempt when possible to not stop traffic during rush hours. Motorists should not depend upon this, however, Blair said, due to the fact that delivery times of the beams might vary. In this case, morning hours are more likely to see traffic disruption, Blair said.
“The goal of course is to have the road in place with traffic on it by this summer,” Blair said.
“They have kept up a really good pace for the past year,” he said of the construction crews. “The majority of the earthwork is done, such as moving the hillside and getting the bedrock of the roadway ready. Most of the drainage work is done as well, and the completion of the concrete piers was obvious to residents and motorists. So we are moving toward the final stage of the project, which will be the completion of the overpass bridge.”
The current phase of course is part of the $20.6 million Russell viaduct replacement project, which includes building a new Ky. 244 looping westward from U.S. 23 to a new flyover bridge across U.S. 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side to touch down where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell.
“When everything is done, there will be a new point of entering downtown Russell,” Blair said. And it will be much safer than the current viaduct bridge that has developed structural issues over time and with use, he said.
“We are going to have to ask people to be patient with us,” Blair said. “A lot of what we do restricting and stopping traffic is for safety reasons, because we want to maintain public safety at all costs.”
To learn more about the project, Blair advises visiting the online link to District 9’s “Russell Viaduct Project” at transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine or bookmark the web page at transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine/Pages/RussellViaduct.aspx.