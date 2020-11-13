GREENUP A man accused of attempting to bribe a Greenup deputy after he was arrested for reporting shadow people tried to steal his truck has been indicted by a grand jury.
Ryan J. Cornwell, 40, of Flatwoods, was accused Aug. 3 of falsely reporting the incident when he was high on meth, according to court records. Methamphetamine is a powerful stimulant that can cause psychosis due to the lack a sleep when somebody habitually uses it.
On the way to jail, court records show, Cornwell offered $100 to the deputy to take him home, eventually leveling up to $400 as a final offer.
The deputy did not accept the bribe, according to a criminal citation.
He then told the deputy a bag of meth in the floor of the cruiser wasn’t his and tried to grind it with his foot, according to district court records.
Cornwell was indicted Nov. 6 by a Greenup County grand jury on charges of bribery, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and falsely reporting an incident. In a separate case, Cornwell was charged with first-degree bail-jumping and being a persistent felony offender.
An indictment is merely a formal statement of charges levied by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to establish probable cause. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury this month:
• Layla Raine Brown, 24, of Russell, was indicted on first-degree trafficking charges in four separate cases. In two of those cases, Brown was accused of selling heroin to a confidential informant. In one case, she was accused of selling fentanyl and, in another, methamphetamine.
• Nathaniel Craig Blankenship, 40, of Olive Hill, was indicted in three separate cases. In two cases, he faces sole counts of complicity to commit first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine. In another case, he faces a first-degree bail-jumping charge.
• Jessica Louise Greer, 36, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amanda Nicole Wilson, 31, of Greenup, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of forged instrument, one count of theft less than $500 in value and one count of being a first-degree persistent felony offender.
