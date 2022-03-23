Drug charges and traffic violations are listed among many jail bookings in the area over the weekend. Bribery of a public servant, fleeing police, theft and violations of Kentucky EPO/DVO also make appearances.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Johnathon J. Jarvis, 31, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Victor R. Kersey, 45, of Ashland, was booked Friday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Tara N. Bushnell, 35, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on theft by unlawful taking $1,000 or more but under $10,000.
• Thomas J. Bentley, 37, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, public intoxication of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal trespassing and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Bobby Cantrell, 39, of South Shore, was booked Sunday as a fugitive.
• Dennis J. Ward, 68, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree assault of a police or probation officer, third-degree assault of a peace officer — communicable bodily fluid, resisting arrest and menacing.
• Sarah A. Woods, 33, of Ironton, was booked Sunday on second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and resisting arrest.
• Alvin C. Push, 52, of Grayson, was booked Monday on bribery of a public servant, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, no registration receipt and failure to produce insurance card.
• Brian L. Ferguson, 37, of Ashland, was booked Monday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, third-degree assault of a police officer — communicable bodily fluid, third-degree burglary, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.
Big Sandy Regional
• Justin Fitzpatrick, 31, of Louisa, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Hansel R. Wiley, 51, of Louisa, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, probation violation and contempt of court.
• John O. Marshall, 36, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on trafficking in marijuana and failure to appear.
• Jonathan C. Owen, 33, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
• Breanna M. Strickland, 20, of Painstville, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Kimberly D. Collins, 36, of Louisa, was booked Friday on theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, third-degree burglary and giving officer false identifying information.
• Denver R. Lemaster, 22, of Hagerhill, was booked Friday on two counts each of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia, and a single count of public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Jason R. Owens, 40, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000 and persistent felony offender.
• Melvin B. Leedy, 45, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Christopher L. Fraley, 57, of Wheelwright, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Mary B. Howard, 29, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and two counts of contempt of court.
• Mitchell Shepherd, 34, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Jeremy D. Risner, 41, of Hagerhill, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.
• Cheryl R. Delong, 41, of Tomahawk, was booked Monday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Rhonda McKenzie, 43, of Salyersville, was booked Monday on buy or possess drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
• Shawn C. Robbins, 37, of Salyersville, was booked Monday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and a single count of buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Compton, 39, of Salyersville, was booked Monday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Jerry M. Combs, 46, of Salyersville, was booked Monday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Michael W. Slone, 33, of Salyersville, was booked Monday on buy or possess drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
• Brandon D. Minix, 36, of Salyersville, was booked Monday on first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property $1,000 or more but under $10,000.
• Randall V. Thompson, 58, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, was booked Monday on theft by unlawful taking auto $1,000 or more but under $10,000, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Carter County
• Caitlin R. Fraley, 33, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Ryan N. Porter, 25, of Grayson, was booked Friday on first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000, failure to appear and possession of marijuana.
• Eric Mills, 45, of Beckley, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner held in transit.
• Jason E. Cummings, 29, of Grayson, was booked Friday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Jeffrey A. Jones, 38, of Denton, was booked Sunday on a parole violation warrant.
• Franklin L. Barker, 36, of Grayson, was booked Sunday as a fugitive and on a parole violation warrant. Barker is also charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, failure to appear, no operators-moped license, no registration plates and failure to non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.
• John W. Hardin, 28, of Shalimar, Florida, was booked Sunday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Dustin Cox, 39, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, second-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, no registration plates, failure to owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.
• Mason Skaggs, 18, of Olive Hill, was booked Monday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, vehicle nuisance, noisy, etc., failure to wear seat belts, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration receipt, operating on a suspended or revoked license and rear license not illuminated.
• Jeremy Baker, 42, of Columbus, was booked Monday on two counts of non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Danny L. Criswell, 42, of Grayson, was booked Monday as a self-surrender.
• Derek Works, 51, of Louisville, was booked Monday as a self-surrender.
• John M. Dyer, 35, of Ashland, was booked Monday as a self-surrender.
Greenup County
• Kade C. Lewis, 27, of Russell, was booked Saturday on second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary and failure to appear.
• Timothy W. White, 33, of Catlettsburg, was booked Monday as a fugitive.
• Dela A. Clark, 43, of Quincy, was booked Monday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a substance, no registration plates, no registration receipts and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance.
• Michael B. Blair, 38, of Flatwoods, was booked Monday on failure to appear.
(606) 326-2654 |