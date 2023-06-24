FLATWOODS A family has turned a side hobby of roasting their own coffee beans into a full-blown business endeavor.
Farmer’s Daughter Coffee Company officially opened its doors this month in Flatwoods, serving up house-brewed coffees and homemade pastries with a focus on community, making Chloe Peek’s dream a reality.
Peek said her desire for her own shop started when her parents, Lucas and Jana, began roasting their own coffee beans on the farm at home.
Starting with a popcorn pan rigged with a drill for rotation roughly a decade ago, the Peeks discovered their love of roasting Kenya AA beans, which Peek said makes the best-tasting cup of coffee.
“We’ve always been big on coffee,” Peek said, “And really good specialty coffee is lacking in the area.”
With the inner-knowing she would one day have her own shop, Peek said she needed to know more about the world of coffee, aside from just consuming it.
So Peek said she started working as a barista as soon as she could, learning different drinks, ingredients and how to appease a customer’s taste.
“I thought my own shop would be years and years in the future,” Peek said.
But last winter, Jana told her daughter that Dad was on board with opening a coffee shop.
With the help of her parents, at just 22 years old, Peek found Farmer’s Daughter Coffee Company’s location at 901 Bellefonte Road (off Diederich Boulevard) by just driving by.
“We found this driving past and saw it was for lease. It used to be a vinyl shop so it was a big, wide-open space — a blank canvas,” said Peek.
“We saw the potential of it and quickly decided this is the one,” she said.
After plumbing, electrical work, painting and lots of sweat, vibrant colors and murals now splash the walls and plenty of space has been allocated toward seating.
“We would love for this to be a place that everyone can slow down and enjoy their mornings or to have conversation with friends. It’s a place community can come together and enjoy company and coffee,” Peek said, adding the shop has already hosted Bible studies and card players.
Peek said the family’s homemade pop tarts and supreme croissants are worth the trip.
Inspired by cuisine she saw in New York City, Peek decided to add supreme croissants to the menu. They come with different flavored fillings and drizzles on top.
The homemade pop tarts are prepped at night, and the Peeks go through about four to five batches a day. Their chocolate hazelnut is a big seller, according to Peek.
As far as house-roasted coffee, Peek said they did away with the popcorn pan and have instead opted for a 5-pound roaster at the store, selling the family’s favorite blend and a decaf option.
The frozen hot chocolate, “Hay Loft,” (which is topped with sea salt), Plain Oat Milk Latte and the “Greenhouse” (a pistachio matcha that tastes like ice cream) are some of Peek’s favorites but, rest assured, there’s an item on the menu for anyone.
“Come in with an open mind and don’t be afraid to ask questions,” Peek said, adding she’s equipped her baristas with drink guides and knowledge in order to be helpful in finding something a customer will enjoy.
For the non-coffee lovers out there (if there are any), don’t fret. Peek said Farmer’s Daughter has plenty on the menu that isn’t coffee-based, like a cotton candy milkshake or gummy worm lemonade.
Peek said she couldn’t have made it this far without the help of Mom and Dad.
“Mom stepped up and helped me out. She’s been a big part of getting everything together,” Peek said, “Dad’s very excited. He said ‘this is your all’s dream.’”
And while Lucas said he didn’t want another project, Peek said he’s still been in full time helping out. “He loves it,” she said.
Farmer’s Daughter Coffee Company is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.