RUSSELL Eridanus Brewery, the most recent business to open its doors in downtown Russell, held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.
The ceremony, sponsored by the Revitalize Russell group, came after several “soft openings” which allowed local residents and visitors to sample what Eridanus has to offer.
Patrons braved the chilly temperatures Saturday to show their support for the new brewery and tea house, with lines spilling out onto the walkway outside as everyone anticipated their first (and for some, second or third) taste of what many are expecting to become a regular spot for refreshments, relaxation and social interaction.
“It was about a year ago that we sat down with (owners) Justin and Kristin (Matthews) and talked about their dream,” Russell Mayor Ron Simpson said at the ceremony. “And everyone here is excited to see that dream come true.”
Simpson thanked the owners for choosing Russell, and said that he knew they were going to do well in the city. Russell City Councilman Ryan Biederman said he commended the owners for their consistency, and the hard work they put in to overcome the numerous obstacles they faced.
Patrons Scott Cleary and Jessica Lewis both agreed that the new brewery will be bringing a much-needed social hub to the city.
“This is going to be wonderful for people who want to spend time together in a great atmosphere,” Lewis said. Cleary echoed her thoughts, adding, “The beer is great and the food is great — what more could you ask for? And when the weather warms up, all the outdoor seating is going to add a whole other dimension to the place.”
“This is such a warm, welcoming space,” Chelsea Potter said. “I think it is a place that can really bring the community together to share some good times. And after the past two years, we need those good memorable times more than ever.”
Everyone interested in seeing — and tasting — what Eridanus has to offer can go to its physical location at 501 Ferry Street in Russell or check out the menu options and hours of operation on Facebook.