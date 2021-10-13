ASHLAND Tomcat Bourbon and Brew House is officially open for business.
Flatbreads, candied bacon with a bourbon maple glaze, flank steak and of course bourbon, tots and sliders are all on the menu and the kitchen is open.
The venue began in February with plans to open in June, but the project turned out much bigger than expected, said co-owner Scott Ball. However, in the end, it was worth it all, he said.
Ball and fellow owner Scott Wamsley are both 2003 graduates of Ashland and played football and baseball, respectively, during their time in school. Now they own the Tomcat Bourbon and Brew House located on 29th Street.
The two chose 29th Street in order to develop an area they say has been dead for 40 years. Now, the brew house sits within walking distance of many.
Ball explained that most people who live in Ashland do or have lived in South Ashland, and there isn’t another area as densely populated “until you get to Lexington,” said Ball.
The two have created an area full of Tomcat pride that local residents can enjoy. Ball said it is a great place for date night. The brew house has tables and a bar inside as well as an outdoor patio complete with a covered stage for live entertainment.
The establishment offers food, drinks and an atmosphere full of history.
A signed 2020 football helmet from the Class 3A Tomcats state championship team sits in a corner of the brew house above the bar. Tomcat Lager is on tap and football jerseys hang on the walls.
The two men have pride in their alma mater and their hometown. They aren’t alone. Wamsley said people kept bringing more and more memorabilia. It was more than the two could have imagined.
People have told the men that they are excited to have somewhere to go that doesn’t require driving downtown. It’s walkable.
The guys have also acquired a 50-space parking lot on Holt Street, which is just a few steps more than across the street from the brew house.
What is now open isn’t all that’s on the way for the men. Another building next door will have more space and another environment for Ashland citizens to enjoy. Next door will feature basketball and baseball memorabilia from the Tomcats.
The two places will share the back patio.
Ball said the place will likely be known for its candied bacon, which is sweet and then gets a bit hot, and will lead people to needing another drink.
The men shared that they did the work and built the brew house for the people of Ashland, especially South Ashland. They wanted to bring out that since of hometown pride and have something they are proud of in their city and area.
The brew house is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and is located at 2018 29th Street.
Tomcat Bourbon and Brew House can be found online at tomcatbb.com and on Facebook and Instagram under the handle @tomcatbourbonbrewhouse. The number is (606) 420-4425.