ASHLAND Doretha Pridemore, Clinical Supervisor of the Breast Care Center at King’s Daughters Medical Center, spoke to the Ashland Rotary on Monday and highlighted the need for more screenings and increased awareness of breast cancer.
According to cancer.org, about 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in 2022. Though far less common, males are at risk for breast cancer as well, and Pridemore provided crucial information to the Rotary about the disease, early detection and treatment.
“We focus on October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and you see the pink ribbons everywhere,” Pridemore said. “And being a breast cancer survivor myself, I really appreciate that.
“Years ago, you couldn’t even say the word ‘breast,’” she told the Rotary. “And you didn’t discuss it. But I think a lot of people now are coming forward and we are able to talk more openly about it.”
Pridemore said the Breast Cancer Center is extremely busy during the months of October, November and December, but they stay busy year-round because cancer has no concept of months or seasons.
“I like to tell people that even though October is the ‘pink’ month, we focus on it year-round,” Pridemore said.
In addition, Pridemore said individuals need to be more proactive about their health and regular screenings.
“I always say not to wait for someone else to tell you to get a mammogram. You should know if its your yearly time to get that mammogram.
“Call and get it scheduled,” Pridemore advised. “And if it’s just a routine scheduled screening, we don’t even need an order from your health care provider. A lot of people wait for their doctor to tell them to get that mammogram, but I always tell everyone that it is one of the greatest gifts that you can give to yourself.”
The earlier cancer is detected, she said, the more effectively it can be treated.
Pridemore urged the Rotary to be more proactive and share the information with their friends and family. KDMC does mammograms in Portsmouth, has five units at KDMC, and has mobile mammography units running Monday through Friday.
Breast cancer is the second-most commonly diagnosed cancer among U.S. women (following skin cancer), affecting one in eight women who live to the age of 80.
But Pridemore said to not let age necessarily be the guide, because even though screenings are recommended at age 40, younger women and men have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Pridemore shared a story of a young woman who, at the age of 26, found a lump in her breast and requested a mammogram, but was told by her doctor that women her age didn’t get breast cancer.
Pridemore, however, recommended that the woman come in for an exam and, unfortunately, her fears were realized. Sadly, the woman died six months later, leaving two young children.
Being aware of what our bodies are trying to tell us, being prepared to recognize subtle clues in changes to our health and regular screenings are the best way to fight cancer, Pridemore said.