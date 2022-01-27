ASHLAND After voting Thursday to demolish even more blighted properties — including the city-owned Ashland Oil Building — Ashland City Commissioner Amanda Clark said she looks forward to what’s to come as the city rebuilds in the years ahead.
“This problem is all around this city,” Clark said. “I'm glad to see we are addressing it in all neighborhoods and I look forward to building back better.”
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs said she’s amazed at the clip the city has undergone demolishing these dilapidated buildings, stating at times projects can languish for a while before anything gets done.
“We talked about this at the budget meeting last year and now here we are,” Spriggs said. “I’m amazed at how quickly this has come about.”
As expected, the city commission voted in lock-step to approve first reading of the $2.4 million contract awarded to O'Rourke Wrecking Company in Cincinnati, moving the ball forward further for the teardown of the rotting office building at the city’s center.
The plan is to rebuild the empty lot into a convention center, to work hand-in-hand with the Delta Hotel on Winchester Avenue.
While the O'Rourke contract is the crown jewel of the demolition program — that contract alone accounts for the 82.75% of the nearly $3 million allotted for demos — Thursday’s meeting saw 12 other properties on the docket for for the chopping block, adding up to roughly $84,000 in demolition contracts. The total cost is a bit higher once asbestos testing and title searches are complete.
One property — 1632 Hilton Avenue — has a $21,000 base cost, according to a fiscal note. D.J. Rymer, the project manager for the city’s demolition program, said the location of that house on a hill behind a 5-foot retaining wall makes it impossible for a backhoe to be used on the property.
“They’re going to have to tear it down by hand and pull it down the streets with a tarp,” Rymer said. “That costs a lot more than using a backhoe.”
However, one property was spared from the chopping block, according to Community and Economic Development Director Chris Pullem. Nixed from the agenda through some parliamentary maneuvering, a house on Beech Street set for demolition had been bought up and the taxes were paid off, according to Pullem. The new owners are hoping to renovate the home and get it up to code, he added.
“We like to see those types of solutions,” he said.
The commission will meet again Friday to finalize the contracts for the demolitions, as well as to finalize a vote on accepting a grant for the bus system and a $15,000 increase to a contract for studying the water and sewer rates.
City Manager Mike Graese explained to Spriggs that the hike was due to the increase in the cost of the sewer plant design, which meant an overhaul to a study that was pretty much in its final draft form.
