Baking is a skill unto itself and baking bread is a subset of baking.
Some say it takes a lot of practice to learn to make bread and others believe you have to have the feel for making it.
All I know is it's delicious.
I haven’t made a habit of making bread because there are plenty of good frozen and refrigerated doughs on the market, but there's still nothing as delicious as homemade bread.
What’s a better source for a recikpe than a website called butterwithasideofbread.com?
EASY HOMEMADE BREAD RECIPE
2 cups warm water 110 degrees F
1⁄2 cup white sugar
1 1⁄2 tablespoons active dry yeast
1 1⁄2 teaspoons salt
1⁄4 cup vegetable oil
5-6 cups flour (all purpose or bread flour)
In a large bowl, dissolve the 1 TBSP of the sugar in warm water and then stir in yeast. Allow to proof until yeast resembles a creamy foam, about 5 minutes.
Mix remaining sugar, salt and oil into the yeast. Mix in flour one cup at a time. Dough should be tacky and clean the sides of the bowl save for a small part at the bottom. Too much flour added in yields a dry loaf of bread, so if you're worried you added too much, add a bit more hot water, until you get the correct consistency.
Knead dough for 7 minutes. Place in a well oiled bowl, and turn dough to coat. Cover with a damp cloth. Allow to rise until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.
Punch dough down. Knead for 1 minute and divide in half. Shape into loaves and place into two greased 9x5 inch loaf pans. Allow to rise for 30 minutes, or until dough has risen 1 inch above pans.
Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30-40 minutes. Cool, brush with butter and enjoy!
CLASSIC WHOLE WHEAT BREAD
from kingarthurbaking.com
1 to 1 1⁄8 cups lukewarm water*
1⁄4 cup vegetable oil
1⁄4 cup honey, molasses, or maple syrup
3 1⁄2 cups King Arthur White Whole Wheat Flour
2 1⁄2 teaspoons instant yeast, or 1 packet active dry yeast dissolved in 2 tablespoons of the water in the recipe
1⁄4 cup Baker's Special Dry Milk or nonfat dry milk
1 1⁄4 teaspoons salt
*Use the greater amount in winter or in a dry climate; the lesser amount in summer or a humid climate.
In a large bowl or the bowl of your stand mixer, combine all of the ingredients and stir just until the dough starts to leave the sides of the bowl. Let it rest for 20 to 30 minutes; this gives the flour a chance to absorb some of the liquid and the bran to soften, making the dough easier to knead.
If kneading by hand, transfer the dough to a lightly greased surface, oil your hands, and knead it for 6 to 8 minutes, or until it's smooth and supple. If kneading in a stand mixer, attach the dough hook and knead for 5 to 7 minutes at low speed, until the dough is soft and smooth. Adjust its consistency with additional flour or water, if necessary.
Transfer the dough to a lightly greased bowl, cover it, and let it rise until puffy though not necessarily doubled in bulk, 1 to 2 hours.
Gently deflate the dough, transfer it to a lightly oiled work surface, and shape it into an 8-inch log. Place the log in a lightly greased 8 1⁄2 inch x 4 1⁄2 inch loaf pan and cover the pan loosely with lightly greased plastic wrap or a reusable cover.
Let the bread rise for 1 to 2 hours, or until the center has crowned about 1 inch above the rim of the pan. Towards the end of the rising time, preheat the oven to 350°F.
Uncover the bread, place it in the oven, and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, tenting it lightly with aluminum foil after 20 minutes to prevent over-browning. A digital thermometer inserted into the loaf's center should register at least 190°F.
Remove the bread from the oven and turn it out of the pan onto a rack to cool. For a soft, flavorful crust, rub the top of the warm bread with a stick of butter. Cool completely before slicing.
Store the bread, well wrapped, at room temperature for several days; freeze for longer storage.
PARKER HOUSE ROLLS
4-3⁄4 to 5-1⁄4 cups all purpose flour
1⁄3 cup sugar
2 envelopes Fleischmann's® RapidRise Yeast
1-1⁄2 teaspoons salt
3⁄4 cup milk
3⁄4 cup water
1⁄4 cup butter OR margarine
1 egg
1⁄4 cup butter, melted
Combine 2 cups flour, sugar, undissolved yeast and salt in a large mixer bowl. Heat milk, water, and 1⁄4 cup butter until very warm (120° to 130°F). Stir into flour mixture. Beat 2 minutes at medium speed of electric mixer, scraping bowl occasionally. Add egg and 1⁄2 cup flour; beat 2 minutes at high speed. Stir in enough remaining flour to make a soft dough. Knead on lightly floured surface until smooth and elastic, about 8 to 10 minutes. Cover; let rest 10 minutes. (Or, if desired, place dough in a greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and allow to rise in refrigerator for 12 to 24 hours.)
Divide dough in half; roll each half to a 12-inch square, about 1⁄4-inch thick. Cut each into 6 (12 x 2-inch) strips. Cut each strip into 3 (4 x 2-inch) rectangles. Brush each rectangle with melted butter. Crease rectangles slightly off center with dull edge of knife and fold at crease. Arrange in rows, slightly overlapping, on greased baking sheets, with shorter side of each roll facing down. Allow 1⁄4-inch of space between each row. Cover; let rise in warm, draft-free place until doubled in size, about 30 minutes.
Bake in preheated 400°F oven for 13 to 15 minutes or until done. Remove from sheets; cool on wire rack. Brush with 1⁄4 cup melted butter.
•
What happens when all that delicious bread starts going stale? You can always make bread pudding.
This recipe is a basic by Mark Bittman of NYT Cooking. Plain white bread will work if you don't have a sweet, egg bread like challah or brioche.
SIMPLE BREAD
PUDDING
2 cups milk
2 tablespoons (1/4 stick) unsalted butter, more for greasing pan
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
⅓ cup sugar
Pinch salt
½ loaf sweet egg bread like challah or brioche, cut into 2-inch cubes (about 5 to 6 cups)
2 eggs, beaten
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a small saucepan over low heat, warm milk, butter, vanilla, sugar and salt. Continue cooking just until butter melts; cool. Meanwhile, butter a 4-to-6-cup baking dish and fill it with cubed bread.
Add eggs to cooled milk mixture and whisk; pour mixture over bread. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes, or until custard is set but still a little wobbly and edges of bread have browned. Serve warm or at room temperature.
NOTE: You can add fruit or chocolate chips and adjust the spices as you like.
(606) 326-2661 |