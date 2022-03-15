ULYSSES Starting any kind of business during the COVID-19 pandemic took courage; for Sherry Burchett, owner of Quilters Play House, it was an act of faith.
“I was worried that it was a bad time, but I prayed about it, so I felt good because I didn’t think the Lord would lead me down something where He wouldn’t take care of me,” she said.
Quilters Play House, at 51 Beasley Branch Road, opened in November 2020. Burchett said her only experience was working for the Lawrence and Johnson County Sheriff’s Departments as office manager.
At least one Ashlander has shopped there.
“She was a brave lady,” quilter Nancy Osborne, of Ashland, said after a visit to the store. “It looks like a small place, but she has very good selections of quilt things.”
The store offers “anything for sewing,” Burchett said, including cross stitch items, buttons, embroidery thread and patterns and Minky and 108 backing, as well as materials like Moda, Riley Blake, Timeless Treasure, Benartex, Kona and a large selection of batiks.
Burchett works with her sister, Kim Burchett, who helps her manage the store. “I’m very thankful for her,” she said, noting a neighbor, Brenda Blackburn, also assists with classes.
Her son Berry, 37, also has a role. Using the Sublimation printing method and vinyl, he produces custom T-shirts and makes his own designs. The store also offers custom ornaments during Christmas. Berry’s twin brother, Terry, has a full-time job, but also is a painter who offers his skills sometimes.
Burchett said she posts instructional videos on the store’s Facebook page and she offers in-person and some online classes. In-person classes usually have eight or 10 attendees, but can accept up to 12.
Beginner’s class is at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays; classes for more advanced students are noon and 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
Burchett said she gives online instruction to a Canadian woman in her 80s who decided she wanted to learn to quilt.
While Burchett said quilting is a passion, she also enjoys the interaction with people she experiences at her store.
“I enjoy all the quilters and the time we spend and sharing ideas. It’s just wonderful,” she said. “You never get too old to learn and you learn something from somebody all the time when you teach. You learn from them.”
