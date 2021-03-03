CANNONSBURG Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston said his staff has fielded daily calls inquiring about when the office’s new branch would open.
Ask no more.
A giant scissors-wielding Johnston cut the ribbon during an open-house ceremony conducted by Ashland Alliance on Wednesday afternoon at the new Cannonsburg branch of the Boyd County Clerk’s Office, signifying its official unveiling. The office will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the first and last Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. The location’s phone number is (606) 929-9595.
The branch is housed in the Members Choice Credit Union at 1315 Cannonsburg Road in front of Hampton Inn and Walmart — and across from Super Quik. The entrance is at the front of the building, facing U.S. 60.
The location replaces the Kyova Mall branch, which closed last December to unforeseen circumstances. It joins Ashland and Catlettsburg in the trio of branches.
Members Choice answered the call quickly, Johnston said.
“We put out to local business owners that we needed a location to serve our residents,” Johnson said. “Within a matter of one day, Members Choice had already called. They had an option, wanted to meet with our board, and we’ve hit the ground running ever since. They put in a door for us, and they’ve been very accomodating.”
Added County Commissioner Larry Brown: “This is a great merge of organizations that will add value to our community and quality of life.”
Johnston said it’s a prime location for residents on the southern end of the county.
“When you live all the way out on Route 3 or all the way out in Rush, it’s just a convenience and a great service to them,” Johnston said.
The feedback has been “100% positive,” said the clerk who was elected in November.
The office was open this past Saturday, since it was the last Saturday of February.
“The business was unbelievable,” Johnston said. “In three hours time, we generated quite a bit of revenue for the county.”
The branch’s staff consists of three full-time employees.
(606) 326-2664 |