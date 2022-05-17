GRAYSON Jack Brammell, of Carter County, was made an Honorary Firefighter with the Grayson Fire Department, Station 1, when he turned 16. His firefighter number is 110, and his teacher, Vicky Barker, and Aide Tracy Elliot at East Carter are impressed by his passion.
Brammell said he can name all the local fire stations and the fire chiefs of those stations.
“He gets a lot of volunteer hours in at Station 1,” Barker said. “And you couldn’t ask for anyone to be better to him than them.”
At school, Brammell is part of the Unified Club and the CWPT (ClassWide Peer Tutoring) Program. His teachers say the Grayson Fire Department has not only taken Brammell under their wing, but the entire group as well and that they regularly take field trips to the fire house.
The East Carter High School student said he has always loved firefighting, and that his favorite thing about it are the trucks, specifically the ladder trucks. His favorite firefighter is Grayson’s Kyle Morgan.
His knowledge of the trucks and their purpose is impressive, and he knows which trucks are designated for inside the city limits, and which can leave the city on calls.
As part of his passion for firefighting, Brammell has started collecting T-shirts (XL size) from as many departments as he possibly can.
So far, he has collected shirts from departments as far away as Hawaii, New York, Boston and Germany, as well as many local departments.
He is especially fond of the different types of badges each department uses, he said.
Shirts can be sent to Jack C/O Vicky Barker, Room 103, East Carter High School, 405 Hitchins Road, Grayson, KY 41143.