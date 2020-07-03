ASHLAND Veloxint, a Braidy Industries subsidiary, laid off 12 employees June 30, a Braidy spokesperson has confirmed.
Veloxint, a Massachusetts-based subsidiary purchased for $29 million by Braidy in early 2018, is an experimental manufacturer of “nanocrystalline alloys” — metal materials that weigh less but are stronger — that could be used in tools such as drill bits, blades and other parts.
The layoffs come roughly two weeks following the release of an Security and Exchange Commission report stating Braidy had listed Veloxint for sale on the open market. In addition to the potential sale of the company, Braidy stated in the report it anticipated subleasing one of Veloxint's facilities to another manufacturer in 2021.
The Braidy spokesperson said the layoffs have nothing to do with the potential sale, but due to “the business implications of COVID-19.”
That same SEC report noted that Veloxint and Braidy's other subsidiary, NanoAl, have yet to bring their technologies to a commercial scale. It did note Veloxint has “a number of development agreements either signed or under negotiation and currently expects to generate operating revenue beginning in 2020,” but it’s not a guarantee.
The SEC report states Veloxint holds a licensing agreement with Massachusetts Institute of Technology on the development, manufacturing, sale or lease on various patents. A royalty is to be paid to MIT at the rate of 4% of the net sales minus research funds received from government and private enterprise, according to the report.
During 2019, no royalty expense was paid to MIT.
In August 2019, the contract was amended between Veloxint and MIT that a commercial sale of a licensed product be done by Dec. 31 of this year. Starting this year, Veloxint must sell $100,000 worth of product and by 2024 $7.5 million.
If Veloxint meets its goals with MIT, it can buy out the royalty obligation to MIT for $15 million, the SEC report states. If Veloxint doesn’t come through on its end of the bargain, MIT can take its patents back, the SEC report states.
Veloxint previously laid off eight employees in February, cutting its workforce from 36 to 28.
Veloxint was one of two subsidiaries where 15 students from ACTC AIT program were set to work at following their May 2020 graduation. In February, the company announced those students would not be getting hired on to the jobs projected to start at $65,000 a year, but it offered assistance to those students.
