ASHLAND Former Braidy Industries CEO Craig Bouchard has walked away from the company, ending litigation in Delaware.
In a statement released Tuesday by the company, it was announced Bouchard “is no longer involved with the company in any capacity” as a part of a settlement agreement. In late January, the Braidy board ousted Bouchard as the chairman and the CEO of the company.
The lawsuit stemmed from that ouster, with Bouchard arguing that the board had violated the company’s bylaws in the move. His case against the board and the company was dealt a server blow when a Delaware court ruled to dismiss the case against the board members.
A report lodged in the court filing accused Bouchard of misleading the board, investors and the public in the viability of the start-up rolling aluminum mill. Despite a groundbreaking in 2018, the mill has still not been built.
As a part of the settlement, Bouchard agreed to leave the board of directors. Prior to all the legal wrangling, Bouchard owned more than 20% of the company’s stocks. A Braidy Industries press agent declined to say whether or not Bouchard still owns his stocks. Bouchard’s spokesperson had not responded to an inquiry as of Tuesday afternoon.
After the January ouster, Braidy Atlas CEO Tom Modrowski was appointed as the interim CEO of the parent company. Modrowski left for a company in the Midwest earlier this year, leaving the post vacant.
When asked whether there is a CEO at Braidy Industries, the spokesperson said, “There has not been an announcement. The board is focusing on fundraising.”
The spokesperson further elaborated in a follow-up email:
“While Braidy Industries focuses in on the job at hand — finalizing fundraising and building the mill — Braidy will continue operating under the direction of its Board of Directors led by Charles Price as Chairman,” she wrote.
If construction gets under way, the mill would create 1,000 construction jobs and 550 full-time jobs, according to a company-issued press release. Job targets reported to the Cabinet of Economic Development in April 2017, prior to the announcement of the mill project, were estimated at 367. The agreement for a $15 million investment by the state placed full-time job creation at 500.
Per that agreement, the company has until the end of the year to invest $1 billion in the construction of the mill before the commonwealth of Kentucky can take its money back. In comments made to the Louisville Courier-Journal in early May, Bouchard said if he was reinstated as CEO, he would’ve given the money back.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Bouchard said he was “confident the leadership at Braidy Industries is moving toward the same goal that prompted this journey three years ago — to build the mill and revitalize a region that deserves to be recognized as a leader in industry.
“I hope to continue my efforts and advocacy in support of the mill and Eastern Kentucky moving forward,” Bouchard added.
