CATLETTSBURG A 1-hour, 45-minute executive session gave way to a nearly hour-long Boyd County Fiscal Court meeting on Thursday. Financial items flooded the agenda.
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said no final action was taken in the executive session.
Among the first financial orders of business were 2021 bond issues, broken down into the following three parts:
• An ordinance refinancing an existing general obligation bond that would allow the county to designate equity in that bond toward new projects.
The amount of that equity and a project list will be disclosed at the second reading or at a later date, Chaney said after the meeting.
• The ordinance of Boyd County levying a 2% transient room tax for the rent of every occupancy of a suite, room or rooms charged by all persons, companies or corporations or other similar persons, groups or organizations doing business as motorcourts, motels, hotels, inns or similar accommodation businesses. Said Chaney: “This already exists. It would just be seeking to call a bond (refinancing an existing bond).”
• Resolution of Boyd County approving an interlocal cooperation agreement between the county and other parties thereto regarding the Kentucky Bond Corporation.
The county commission accepted a $10,000 from Pathways to the Boyd County Detention Center for its cab ride program. Jailer Bill Hensley said it’s a way for outgoing inmates to grab a cab and receive information regarding addiction help. The inmate gets a voucher that entails a ride to a destination within a 15-mile radius.
Boyd County will spend $100,000 on piping for the jail. The purchase is part of a plan approved almost two years ago, said Judge-Executive Eric Chaney.
“We had to do upgrades to the jail to get it to working standards then, and this is another one of those projects,” Chaney said.
With Thursday’s approval, the county locked in the $100,000 price — which could have doubled if it waited until May to make a decision, Chaney said. The figure is well below market price, Hensley said.
Other financial items approved Thursday:
• County Road Aid Cooperative Program Agreement worth $710,000
• The opening of a new bank account for federal money
• Hiring of Westwood Consulting for landfill monitoring (Note: Chaney abstained from the vote due to a family connection)
• Hiring of Summit Engineering for professional services once contracts are approved by County Attorney Phil Hedrick
Chaney amended the initial agenda to add a county clerk lease agreement.
The Ashland branch of the county clerk’s office will move from its current spot near Broadway Square around the corner to Carter Avenue, according to County Clerk Kevin Johnston.
Johnston said he plans to work with the City of Ashland to have at least three designated parking spots for the location. The move will save taxpayer money — about $9,000 a year, Johnston said.
The Fiscal Court accepted East Williams Drive into the county road system, and omitted a section of Ohio Street.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Jason Dean sought permission for KYTC to pave Blue Ribbon Drive in Catlettsburg, which the commission approved.
The court had a first reading involving three ordinances: Code Enforcement, Animal Control and an Alcohol amendment (changing expiration date from April to July).
Part of the Code Enforcement Ordinance will create a board consisting of citizens to go over different complaints and issues.
Commissioner Keith Watts suggested the fine should rise from $25 to $50 for a first violation. Chaney said that can be discussed prior to a second reading.
Regarding animal control, Chaney said the county is moving toward a no-kill shelter. The commission voted on updating the ordinance to reflect alterations that would further manage the cat population. He said the change would limit the number of cats at the Boyd County Animal Shelter to seven county cats and seven City of Ashland cats.
“We’re trying to work hard with animal activists to offload these cats to other places,” Chaney said.
While Chaney, Watts and Randy Stapleton voted yes, Larry Brown voted no. Brown said he hesitated and ultimately sided against it because he has “lots of questions” that he plans to get answered prior to the second reading.
Among other items under general business:
• Arbor Day Proclamation (April 30)
• National Public Safety Telecommunications Week Proclamation (April 11-17)
• Kentucky Homeland Security Grant resolution (involving a purchase of a generator for the roads department)
• FIVCO’s Boyd County Search & Rescue — a volunteer group — expressed the need for a box trailer and a generator
Ice-storm cleanup continues, Chaney said. The citizen drop-off operation is still open at the roads department. However, it is now self-unloading only. So far, 690 tons of debris have accumulated at the citizen drop-off area.
