SUMMIT Jessica Evans knows the psychological benefits of the arts — the way creating can calm the mind.
Her understanding helped inspire her arts/recovery program called Culture of Recovery.
“I got the idea for Culture of Recovery after meeting a luthiery apprentice in Hindman who was very honest about his addiction struggles and he believed learning that trade had greatly helped him on his journey to recovery,” Evans said. She was the director of the Appalachian Artisan Center there. “I know personally art has the ability to quiet my own restless mind and offer stress release and a sense of accomplishment. I have seen the effects of substance misuse in this region and I felt called to offer support in the way that I know — sharing the healing benefits of art.”
The Appalachian Artisan Center offers:
- Art slams, which allow participants to complete a single art work in varying media in a single session and feel a sense of completion and creation while exploring new skills and media.
- Art Journeys, which allow participants to engage in art mentorship programs on a weekly basis over the course of their recovery, learning skills that begin at the basic level and scale up to artistic mastery, pottery, luthiery and blacksmithing. Business courses supplement the program.
- Community Engagement, which creates a platform for those in recovery to dispel stigma and find a place within a community beyond drugs and addiction. Narrative stage presentations, square dances, interactive public art, live songwriting performances and the collection of oral histories allow for our participants to address and engage with the community at large.
Great results
Evans wanted to fully utilize the studios in Hindman while offering art classes to those in substance use recovery, so potters, blacksmiths and luthiers were hired to present workshops at Hickory Hill Recovery Center in Emmalena and the Knott County Drug Court in Hindman
“The results from that program were terrific to see,” Evans said. “I am proud to say the Culture of Recovery program has continued in my absence and even expanded with the creation of Troublesome Creek Stringed Instrument Co., where luthiers trained through CoR have been hired to build instruments full-time in Hindman. Unfortunately, the Appalachian Artisan Center has suffered a major setback with the July flooding in that area and it may be some time before those programs can resume.”
She said getting the program started was easy, as there was a wealth of talented artists and craftsmen in the area.
“Now those same people have discovered the vast wellness benefits that art provides and have become its strongest proponents,” she said, adding the program is become more widely accepted. “It won’t be a silver bullet for the opioid crisis or substance misuse in general, but for some people, it can build essential life skills and encourage the productive expression of emotions through art. and even if it only reaches some people, that’s still pretty great.”
State office
Evans, a Boyd County native and resident, was recently elected as vice president of the Kentucky Craft History and Education Association, which aims to preserve and promote craft history in the commonwealth.
“As a potter and craftsperson myself, tradition is important to me. I find myself continually in awe of the incredible artists and craftspeople in our state,” she said.
In 2020, Evans joined the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky as an arts extension associate, where she developed a statewide curriculum and toolkit for use by those aiming to strengthen programs for substance abuse using art.
Being home in Summit and living in her late grandparents’ house has stirred a different take on art.
“As I renovate my grandparent’s home, I keep stumbling across items of beauty covered in layers of dust — old fishing maps of my grandfather’s, paintings and quilts made by relatives, photography, books, workshop tools, plates and cups that I ate off of as a child,” she said, noting the items offer more than sentimental value when displayed and shared. “I’ve been dusting these items off, putting them on display in my own home, so that I can tell the stories of those objects when friends or family visit.”
In a similar way, Evans said, artists participating in Culture of Recovery share their experiences in their creations.
“The artists themselves translate their experiences and traditions across Kentucky into a work of craft and we collect those stories,” she said. “Putting the items on display in an exhibit and presenting those stories to the public is incredibly enriching. I love the idea that other people might see something that inspires them to create something new, or to learn a craft, or to investigate the history of items of craft that they may already have in their homes.”