CATLETTSBURG Boyd County deputies served an arrest Monday on a 62-year-old woman accused of selling fentanyl to a confidential informant.
Marsha Moore, of Catlettsburg, was booked Monday at the Boyd County Detention Center on a sole charge of first-degree trafficking in fentanyl or carfentinal derivative. She was being held on a $10,000 bond.
Fentanyl and carfentanil are pain killers that are much more potent than pure heroin. Typically they were used to cut batches and can lead to a higher risk of overdose.
Moore sold the drug to the informant in late April, according to her warrant.
